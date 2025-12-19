LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor condom Dhurandhar Awami League Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor condom Dhurandhar Awami League Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor condom Dhurandhar Awami League Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor condom Dhurandhar Awami League
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor condom Dhurandhar Awami League Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor condom Dhurandhar Awami League Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor condom Dhurandhar Awami League Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor condom Dhurandhar Awami League
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bharti Singh Vs Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa: Who Is Richer? Inside The Power Couple’s Net Worth Face-Off Showdown Revealed

Bharti Singh Vs Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa: Who Is Richer? Inside The Power Couple’s Net Worth Face-Off Showdown Revealed

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their second son on December 19, 2025, after Bharti faced labor contractions while shooting Laughter Chefs. Rushed to a Mumbai hospital, she delivered a healthy baby as son Laksh becomes a proud big brother.

Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa Net Worth
Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa Net Worth

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: December 19, 2025 14:25:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bharti Singh Vs Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa: Who Is Richer? Inside The Power Couple’s Net Worth Face-Off Showdown Revealed

The Indian comedy empress Bharti Singh along with her extremely talented writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have again expanded their family. Their second son came into the world on the 19th of December 2025, thereby, the Limbachiyaa family welcomed a new delightful presence.The news came out after a little medical emergency when Bharti, being a true professional, was having labor contractions on the sets of her show, Laughter Chefs.

You Might Be Interested In

She was quickly taken to a hospital in Mumbai, where a healthy baby was born. Now, their firstborn son, Laksh, who is fondly called Gola, has officially taken on his new role of “big brother.” Social media is being bombarded with love from fans all over the world who are celebrating the cutest “Laughter Prince’s” entrance.

Bharti Singh Vs Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa: Who Is Richer? Inside The Power Couple’s Net Worth Face-Off Showdown Revealed

Bharti Singh Financial Dominance and Net Worth

Bharti Singh is recognized as one of the highest-earning comedians in the Indian television industry, with a net worth of ₹30 crores in 2025. The accumulation of her wealth is through her fanatical work productivity, portrayed in the various reality shows, brand endorsements, and huge digital presence. Furthermore, she has talked about her financial loop, stating that she is often paid more per episode than most of her co-actors because of her tremendous popularity.

Bharti Singh, apart from her acting career, has also generated a good income from her YouTube channel “Life of Limbachiyaas,” which contributes almost 40% of her yearly earnings. A huge 2 BHK apartment in Andheri worth almost ₹6 crores and a number of luxury cars like the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GL-350 are some of the things she owns.

Bharti Singh Vs Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa: Who Is Richer? Inside The Power Couple’s Net Worth Face-Off Showdown Revealed

Haarsh Limbachiyaa Creative Assets and Earnings

Although Bharti is the most popular on the charts in terms of pure star power, Haarsh Limbachiyaa has very cleverly made a big wealth through his mind activities, and his net worth is believed to be between ₹15 crore and ₹20 crore. The actor, director, and presenter, Haarsh, gets huge amounts of money through his production, H3 Productions, and the major comedy shows he writes for.

Bharti Singh Vs Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa: Who Is Richer? Inside The Power Couple’s Net Worth Face-Off Showdown Revealed

There is a big difference in their individual earnings per episode, with Bharti getting several times more than Haarsh for certain appearances, but the couple acts as a powerhouse unit.

Haarsh’s biggest sources of income are royalties from his intellectual property, reality TV hosting, and the shared revenue from their viral social media content, which shows that his behind-the-scenes skill is just as important to their success as a pair.

Also Read: Laughter Chefs’ Season 3 Host Bharti Singh and Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Blessed With Baby Boy

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 1:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bharati Singh BabyBharati Singh NetworthBharati Singh NewsBharti SinghBharti Singh Baby Boybharti singh husbandHaarsh LimbachiyaaNewsX

RELATED News

Laughter Chefs’ Season 3 Host Bharti Singh and Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Blessed With Baby Boy

Nick Jonas And Brothers Vibe To Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Track; Fans Cheer, Call Him ‘National Jiju’, Watch Viral Video

Mrs Deshpande Review: Madhuri Dixit Reigns Supreme in JioHotstar’s Chilling Psychological Thriller That Gets Under Your Skin

‘Didn’t Die of Natural Causes’: Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Makes Shocking Claims, Slams Priya Sachdev Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Property War

‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ X Reviews: James Cameron’s Epic Stuns Visually, Divides Fans Over Repetitive, Predictable Story Plot

LATEST NEWS

China’s Economy In Trouble: Investment Falls, Retail Sales Hit Post-COVID Low As Property Crisis Deepens

Maruti WagonR Now Comes With A Swivel Seat For Elderly Passengers, Features, Benefits Explained

Perfect Hair Starts Here: Ditch the Guesswork, Find Your Routine

BCCI To Announce India’s T20 World Cup Squad, New Zealand T20I Series Team On Saturday

Charlie Kirk’s Widow Erika Kirk Wants JD Vance To Become US President In 2028: ‘We Are Going To Make Sure That…’

Bengaluru Horror: Man Kicks 5-Year-Old Like A ‘Football’ In Thyagaraja Nagar, Leaves Child Bleeding; Accused Walks Free

Parvinder Singh Gahlaut Discusses Role of Climate Smart Agriculture and AI in Transforming Indian Agriculture

Bharti Singh Vs Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa: Who Is Richer? Inside The Power Couple’s Net Worth Face-Off Showdown Revealed

Payal Gaming Viral Video: Anjali Arora Opens Up About Her 3 Year Trauma Amid 19-Minute MMS Saga

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Semi-Final Weather: What Happens If Match Is Washed Out? Final Qualification Scenarios Explained

Bharti Singh Vs Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa: Who Is Richer? Inside The Power Couple’s Net Worth Face-Off Showdown Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bharti Singh Vs Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa: Who Is Richer? Inside The Power Couple’s Net Worth Face-Off Showdown Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bharti Singh Vs Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa: Who Is Richer? Inside The Power Couple’s Net Worth Face-Off Showdown Revealed
Bharti Singh Vs Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa: Who Is Richer? Inside The Power Couple’s Net Worth Face-Off Showdown Revealed
Bharti Singh Vs Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa: Who Is Richer? Inside The Power Couple’s Net Worth Face-Off Showdown Revealed
Bharti Singh Vs Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa: Who Is Richer? Inside The Power Couple’s Net Worth Face-Off Showdown Revealed

QUICK LINKS