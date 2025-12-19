LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND VS SA 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma Falls Short Of Virat Kohli’s Historic T20 Record In Ahmedabad By Just 13 Runs Despite Stellar Performance

IND VS SA 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma Falls Short Of Virat Kohli’s Historic T20 Record In Ahmedabad By Just 13 Runs Despite Stellar Performance

Abhishek Sharma missed out on equalling Virat Kohli’s all-time Indian T20 run record after being dismissed for 34 in the Ahmedabad T20I against South Africa. The in-form opener needed just 12 more runs to match Kohli’s landmark but fell to Corbin Bosch.

Abhishek Sharma and Virat Kohli (PHOTO: X)
Abhishek Sharma and Virat Kohli (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 19, 2025 21:37:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND VS SA 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma Falls Short Of Virat Kohli’s Historic T20 Record In Ahmedabad By Just 13 Runs Despite Stellar Performance

Abhishek Sharma lost the opportunity of beating the all-time T20 record of Virat Kohli in the Indian team because he was sent back on 34 runs against South Africa at Ahmedabad T20I on Friday, December 19. 

You Might Be Interested In

It took Abhishek a short distance of only 12 to match the landmark of Kohli when he was dismissed by Corbin Bosch in the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The year of 2009 has been the most sensational of all because Abhishek has played the finest role as the most successful batter of India in the shortest form of the game; he has scored hundreds of runs in T20Is and in the IPL and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on behalf of the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab.

You Might Be Interested In

The Indian topper has made three hundred and nine fifties in the 41 T20S he has completed this year.

Abhishek had a strike-rate of 193.46 and a score of 859 runs in 21 matches in India with a score of 439 runs in 14 matches in SRH this year.

There was no half measure with him as there has been the case with the Punjab opener this year, either. Abhishek had begun with a boundary and gone on with a hat-trick of fours in the next over with Marco Jansen. He was helped by Sanju Samson who was returning to the team where Shubman Gill was not available.

In the fifth over, he scored two more boundaries and India reached 50-run mark. Abhishek received a six in the last over of the powerplay and followed that up with receiving a glove on one of the bouncers by Bosch. As the Indian opener appealed to the review, the snicko demonstrated that there was a touch.

Abhishek and Samson scored 63 runs on the first wicket. The Indian opener also failed to match the record of Kohli in 2016, when he scored 973 runs in the IPL.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya Creates A Record In India vs South Africa 5th T20I, Second Indian To..

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 9:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Abhishek SharmaIND vs SAlatest cricket newsvirat kohli’

RELATED News

Sanju Samson Turns Spotlight Moment Into Statement Performance With Explosive Knock In India vs South Africa 5th T20

Is YouTube Down? Users Face Error 502, Continuous Glitching And Video Delays As Massive Outage Reported Globally

After Injured Shubman Gill Is Ruled Out, Sanju Samson Gets ‘Crucial Chance’ In Ahmedabad T20I vs South Africa

Payal Gaming Viral Video Explained: Why Experts Say It’s an AI Deepfake Scam

Why Are Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood And Others Facing Heat From ED? Crackdown Continues As ₹19.86 Crore In Celebrity Assets Attached

LATEST NEWS

How To Update Your PAN Address Online Via Aadhaar eKYC? Check This Quick Guide With Simple Steps

Deadly Subway Rampage in Taipei Leaves Three Dead And Five Injured, Attacker With Criminal Past Dies During Police Chase

Congress To Oppose Scrapping Of MGNREGA, Alleges Govt Insulted Gandhi, Nehru, Tagore

10 Companies Setting New Benchmarks for Business Growth and Innovation

Why Are Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood And Others Facing Heat From ED? Crackdown Continues As ₹19.86 Crore In Celebrity Assets Attached

India U19 Outclass Sri Lanka U19 To Book Final Spot Against Pakistan U19 In Asia Cup 2025

Will Trump’s Marijuana Order Reshape Federal Drug Policy?

Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders X Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Elevates The Screenplay With Radhika Apte, Fans Can’t Get Enough Of ‘Suspenseful Climax’

What Is ‘Noctourism’: Exploring The Rise Of Nighttime Adventures In India

Rare Storm Batters UAE: Flights Cancelled, Roads Flooded Across Dubai, Sharjah And Qatar | Watch Videos

IND VS SA 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma Falls Short Of Virat Kohli’s Historic T20 Record In Ahmedabad By Just 13 Runs Despite Stellar Performance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND VS SA 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma Falls Short Of Virat Kohli’s Historic T20 Record In Ahmedabad By Just 13 Runs Despite Stellar Performance

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND VS SA 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma Falls Short Of Virat Kohli’s Historic T20 Record In Ahmedabad By Just 13 Runs Despite Stellar Performance
IND VS SA 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma Falls Short Of Virat Kohli’s Historic T20 Record In Ahmedabad By Just 13 Runs Despite Stellar Performance
IND VS SA 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma Falls Short Of Virat Kohli’s Historic T20 Record In Ahmedabad By Just 13 Runs Despite Stellar Performance
IND VS SA 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma Falls Short Of Virat Kohli’s Historic T20 Record In Ahmedabad By Just 13 Runs Despite Stellar Performance

QUICK LINKS