IND VS SA 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma Falls Short Of Virat Kohli’s Historic T20 Record In Ahmedabad By Just 13 Runs Despite Stellar Performance

Abhishek Sharma lost the opportunity of beating the all-time T20 record of Virat Kohli in the Indian team because he was sent back on 34 runs against South Africa at Ahmedabad T20I on Friday, December 19.

It took Abhishek a short distance of only 12 to match the landmark of Kohli when he was dismissed by Corbin Bosch in the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The year of 2009 has been the most sensational of all because Abhishek has played the finest role as the most successful batter of India in the shortest form of the game; he has scored hundreds of runs in T20Is and in the IPL and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on behalf of the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab.

The Indian topper has made three hundred and nine fifties in the 41 T20S he has completed this year.

Most runs by an Indian in T20s in a calendar year: Virat Kohli – 1,614 in 2016 (29 innings). Abhishek Sharma 1,602 in 2025* (40 innings). pic.twitter.com/hVbeXnrh4B — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 19, 2025

Abhishek had a strike-rate of 193.46 and a score of 859 runs in 21 matches in India with a score of 439 runs in 14 matches in SRH this year.

There was no half measure with him as there has been the case with the Punjab opener this year, either. Abhishek had begun with a boundary and gone on with a hat-trick of fours in the next over with Marco Jansen. He was helped by Sanju Samson who was returning to the team where Shubman Gill was not available.

In the fifth over, he scored two more boundaries and India reached 50-run mark. Abhishek received a six in the last over of the powerplay and followed that up with receiving a glove on one of the bouncers by Bosch. As the Indian opener appealed to the review, the snicko demonstrated that there was a touch.

Abhishek and Samson scored 63 runs on the first wicket. The Indian opener also failed to match the record of Kohli in 2016, when he scored 973 runs in the IPL.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya Creates A Record In India vs South Africa 5th T20I, Second Indian To..