Home > Sports > Hardik Pandya Creates A Record In India vs South Africa 5th T20I, Second Indian To..

Hardik Pandya Creates A Record In India vs South Africa 5th T20I, Second Indian To..

By this innings, Hardik Pandya wrote yet another unforgettable story in his T20I career thus, strengthening his status of being an Indian batter with the most power amongst the limited overs ones.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 19, 2025 20:54:41 IST

Hardik Pandya Creates A Record In India vs South Africa 5th T20I, Second Indian To..

The 5th and last T20I match between India and South Africa held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad saw Hardik Pandya turn out to be the most beneficial player through his exceptional batting. Pandya being one at the powerplay phase after the one wicket fell and was not able and hit hard and played aggressively and finally scored a half century in just 16 balls. Although the official stat line for the match has not been released yet, it is anticipated that the Indian all-rounder’s innings would be rated as the most thrilling one of the day that left the audience amazed with his hits of boundaries and sixes at a quick rate that nearly finished the early South African chase.

Hardik Pandya In India vs South Africa 5th T20I

He scored the world record of 50 runs in just 16 balls, thus, the fastest half century makers in Indian T20I history are directly listing him, just behind the legendary Yuvraj Singh, who holds the national record of a 12 ball fifty. The historical record of the fastest Indian T20I fifties indicates that Yuvraj is still the pace setting benchmark while others like Abhishek Sharma who have scored under 20 ball fifties are also making it to the list among the power hitters. Pandya’s feat did not denote merely his capacity to score very quickly but also his portrayal of performer as a finisher and aggressive top order batsman in high pressure situations during the match.

India vs South Africa 5th T20I Match Updates

Apart from the total fun that his blitz gave the audience, Hardik’s fast fifty was the main factor that caused a shift of momentum back to India in the decider of the series. His performance typified the current T20 approach which is fast, fearless, and no mercy given grounding India with a quick and then huge total. Besides, it confirmed again his value in the national side’s tactical game plan where fast scoring in the beginning can very well decide the outcome of tightly fought matches. By this inning, Pandya wrote yet another unforgettable story in his T20I career thus, strengthening his status of being an Indian batter with the most power amongst the limited overs ones.

Also Read: Sanju Samson Turns Spotlight Moment Into Statement Performance With Explosive Knock In India vs South Africa 5th T20

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 8:54 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cricket livehardik pandyaHardik Pandya ind vs saHardik Pandya recordind vs sa livelive cricketlive cricket match

Hardik Pandya Creates A Record In India vs South Africa 5th T20I, Second Indian To..

QUICK LINKS