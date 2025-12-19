Why Was Epstein Obsessed With Lolita? New Photos From His Estate Show Quotes From The Book Handwritten On Women Bodies

Jeffrey Epstein Files Photos: House Democrats on Thursday released 68 photographs obtained from the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including a disturbing series of images that show quotes from Vladimir Nabokov’s novel Lolita handwritten on female bodies.

The images form part of the latest disclosure by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee and offer new insight into materials recovered from Epstein’s properties following his arrest and death.

What Are “Lolita” Quotes Inscribed on Women’s Bodies

Several of the photographs show handwritten passages from Lolita scrawled in felt-tip pen on different parts of an unidentified woman’s body. In one image, a quote is written along the curve of a woman’s spine.

“She was Dolores on the dotted line,” the message reads.

Another image shows writing on the instep of a woman’s left foot that reads, “She was Lo, plain Lo, in the morning, standing four feet ten in one sock.”

A copy of Lolita is visible in the background of that photograph.

Additional inscriptions appear on other body parts. One quote, written on what appears to be a right hip, reads, “She was Lola in slacks.”

The side of a woman’s neck contains another line from the novel, “She was Dolly at school.”

Why Was Jeffrey Epstein Obsessed With Lolita?

According to previously documented evidence, Epstein kept a first-edition copy of Lolita in the office of his New York City home. The novel centers on a man’s obsession with and sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl.

Epstein’s private aircraft later became known among journalists as the “Lolita Express”, referencing its role in transporting young women between New York and Epstein’s primary residence in Palm Beach, Florida, where many of his alleged acts of sexual abuse are believed to have occurred.

Bill Gates, Noam Chomsky, Steve Bannon Among Others Prominent Figures In Epstein Photos

Beyond the body-writing images, the newly released collection includes photographs of several prominent public figures.

Among those visible are New York Times columnist David Brooks, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, and magician David Blaine. Additional photographs feature filmmaker Woody Allen, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, political theorist Noam Chomsky, and former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon.

Notably, no images of President Donald Trump or former President Bill Clinton appear in the latest release, despite both men being included in a separate batch of 95 photographs made public last week by House Democrats.

