Home > Sports > India Outclass South Africa In T20I Series Decider At Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

India Outclass South Africa In T20I Series Decider At Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

Team India not only managed to quiet their detractors but also showcased their might and adaptability, particularly in the context of the selection controversies and the form issues of some top players.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 19, 2025 22:57:33 IST

India Outclass South Africa In T20I Series Decider At Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

In the fifth and last T20 International of the South Africa tour of India 2025, India exhibited a great batting performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, setting a terrible total after opting to bat first. The Indian batting unit was in full throttle, with Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma being the main contributors that took India to a huge score which put the Proteas under pressure very early. Pandya’s super fast fifty off just 16 balls the second fastest for India in T20Is after Yuvraj Singh set the crowd on fire and shifted the momentum squarely in India’s favor, while Varma’s steady innings at the other end was indispensable in securing the stability.

India Defeats South Africa In T20I Series

India bowlers then resoundingly supported the strong batting display with disciplined bowling and sharp fielding, restricting South Africa’s chase with consistent paths and tight lines. The guests struggled to find their rhythm, however, the Indian bowling attack led by experience and skill fueled the run rate rise at the same time. The home side’s all round performance was a clear indicator of both strategic planning and execution, thus giving them the upper hand in the series decider game.

India national cricket team vs South Africa national cricket team

The win gave India the opportunity to finish the series with a home win, fully exploiting their 2-1 lead after the fourth T20I match was cancelled due to rain. The Blue Brigade not only managed to quiet their detractors but also showcased their might and adaptability, particularly in the context of the selection controversies and the form issues of some top players. The team, which had already claimed a convincing victory in Ahmedabad and was still revealing various batting and bowling talents, is now confident to face the upcoming challenges.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Creates A Record In India vs South Africa 5th T20I, Second Indian To..

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 10:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: india defeats south africa, india national cricket team vs south africa national cricket team, India vs South Africa, india wins, india wins south africa, Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

India Outclass South Africa In T20I Series Decider At Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

