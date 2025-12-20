LIVE TV
Epstein Files Revealed: Thousands Of Pages Released As DOJ Faces Public And Legal Pressure

Epstein Files Revealed: Thousands Of Pages Released As DOJ Faces Public And Legal Pressure

Published By: NewsX Webdesk
Last updated: December 20, 2025 03:07:12 IST

Partial Release Of The Epstein Files

The U.S. Justice Department, on Friday, released part of the long-awaited Epstein files, following federal law. The documents consist of thousands of previously unseen pages regarding the alleged sex trafficking activities of Jeffrey Epstein. The release of the documents follows the enactment of a law by Congress that requires all unclassified records to be made public within 30 days.

The files consist of court documents, reports of the Justice Department, records under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), and materials from the House Oversight Committee. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that the deadline would see the release of hundreds of thousands of pages, with further announcements in the following weeks.

The new law also demands the Justice Department give a summary that explains the redactions, the corresponding materials that were either released or withheld, and a complete list of all government officials or politically exposed people mentioned in the documents. These summaries are required to be released within 15 days.

Political Context And Trump’s Handling Of The Epstein Files

The Justice Department’s release follows months of political debate. Some of President Donald Trump’s supporters criticized the administration for delaying the disclosure of Epstein-related records. Initially, Trump encouraged fellow Republicans in Congress to oppose the legislation, citing potential risks in releasing sensitive investigative documents.

However, public pressure grew as voters accused the administration of hiding Epstein’s connections to influential figures and obscuring details surrounding his 2019 death, ruled a suicide in a Manhattan jail. On the 2024 campaign trail, Trump had pledged to declassify the Epstein files if elected. Since taking office, he has sought to pivot attention toward domestic issues, including rising living costs, ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll shows only 44% of Republican adults approve of Trump’s handling of the Epstein matter, compared with 82% approval overall among Republicans, highlighting significant divisions within the party.

Scope And Limitations Of The Release

  • The released files may not include all unclassified records.

  • The law allows withholding information that could jeopardize active investigations or reveal personal details about Epstein’s victims.

  • Previous disclosures show Epstein corresponded with high-profile figures even after his 2008 conviction:

    • Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon

    • Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers

    • PayPal founder Peter Thiel

    • Britain’s former Prince Andrew (Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor), stripped of his royal title due to Epstein links

  • Representatives for Bannon, Thiel, and Mountbatten-Windsor have not commented on their interactions with Epstein.

  • Larry Summers resigned from roles at Harvard, OpenAI, and other organizations, expressing remorse after correspondence with Epstein was revealed through 2019.

(The Article Has Been Syndicated From Reuters, And Has Been Edited For Clarity)
(This is a developing story…)
First published on: Dec 20, 2025 2:58 AM IST
