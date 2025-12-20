Epstein Files Revealed: Thousands Of Pages Released As DOJ Faces Public And Legal Pressure

Partial Release Of The Epstein Files
The U.S. Justice Department, on Friday, released part of the long-awaited Epstein files, following federal law. The documents consist of thousands of previously unseen pages regarding the alleged sex trafficking activities of Jeffrey Epstein. The release of the documents follows the enactment of a law by Congress that requires all unclassified records to be made public within 30 days.
The files consist of court documents, reports of the Justice Department, records under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), and materials from the House Oversight Committee. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that the deadline would see the release of hundreds of thousands of pages, with further announcements in the following weeks.
The new law also demands the Justice Department give a summary that explains the redactions, the corresponding materials that were either released or withheld, and a complete list of all government officials or politically exposed people mentioned in the documents. These summaries are required to be released within 15 days.
