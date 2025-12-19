Why Are Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood And Others Facing Heat From ED? Crackdown Continues As ₹19.86 Crore In Celebrity Assets Attached

The Enforcement Directorate’s crackdown on illegal betting app 1xBet just got bigger. Investigators have now seized assets worth Rs 7.93 crore from well-known cricketers, actors, and models.

Altogether, the total value of attached celebrity assets has climbed to Rs 19.86 crore.

Yuvraj Singh and Sonu Sood face heat from ED

Since June, the ED has called in several big names for questioning. Former cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, and Suresh Raina have all faced the agency. So have actors such as Neha Sharma and Mimi Chakraborty.

On Friday, December 19, the agency announced it had provisionally attached Yuvraj Singh’s Wellness and Health Centre Private Limited for Rs 2.5 crore. Assets belonging to Sonu Sood (Rs 1 crore), Neha Sharma (Rs 1.26 crore), and Mimi Chakraborty (about Rs 59 lakh) are also now under ED’s control.

They’ve even seized property worth Rs 2.02 crore registered in the name of Urvashi Rautela’s mother.

According to the ED, these high-profile attachments fall under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Robin Uthappa and Ankush Hazra have also landed on the list.

Back in October, the agency attached assets worth Rs 11.14 crore linked to Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina.

This entire investigation started after several FIRs were filed against operators of the offshore betting site 1xBet. Turns out, 1xBet and its related brands, like 1xBat and 1xbat Sporting Lines, have been running illegal betting and gambling operations across India, using a mix of surrogate brands and aggressive advertising.

Why are celebrities under the ED scanner?

The ED says these stars knowingly signed endorsement deals with foreign companies to promote 1xBet through its shell brands. They got paid for it, but the payments were routed through foreign entities to hide the real source, money earned from illegal betting.

The investigation also found that 1xBet didn’t have authorisation to operate in India. Instead, they used creative branding and bombarded social media, online videos, and print ads to target Indian users. The payments for these endorsements weren’t straightforward; they were disguised through multiple layers and foreign intermediaries to cover up the illegal trail.

Public advised to stay away from illegal betting and gambling platforms

The ED warns that illegal betting and gambling platforms do real damage to the economy and often serve as a front for money laundering and other crimes.

They’re urging the public to steer clear of these platforms and report any shady transactions or ads.

