Tamil Nadu SIR Draft Electoral Roll 2025: How To Check Your Name In The Voter List But What If It’s Missing? Check Easy Step-By-Step Guide Here

The Election Commission of India has rolled out a big update i.e. the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.

This is to ensure the voter list is updated before the next election. This time, it’s not just a routine update. Everyone, even the people who already registered, needs to fill out new forms to stay on the draft list.

This entire process helps clear out old or wrong entries, like people who’ve passed away or moved, and adds new eligible voters. Checking whether your name appears on the draft roll is a must if you want to protect your right to vote.

Here’s a quick guide to help you through SIR and show you how to check your name online or on your phone.

How to Check If Your Name’s on the Draft Voter List

Once you’ve submitted your SIR form, finding your name on the Draft Voter List is the next step. You can do this on your computer or with a smartphone app.

Checking Online

Head to the Election Commission of India’s official website.

Look for the “Search Electoral Roll” option and click it.

Type in your EPIC number or your details (like name, age, and district).

If your name pops up in the search, you’re good to go- you’re registered.

Using the ECINET Mobile App

Download and install the official ECINET app on your phone.

Open the app and use the search feature. Enter your EPIC number or your personal details.

If your name shows up on the electoral rolls, you’re all set to vote in the next election.

If it doesn’t, you’ll need to send a request to add it during the Claims Period.

What If Your Name’s Not on the List?

The Election Commission of India gives everyone a chance to fix this during the Claims and Objections period. Just fill out Form 6; this one’s for new voters and for anyone whose name got left out because of deletion, moving, or just a simple mistake.

You can send in the form online through the official voter portal or the ECINET app. You can also reach out to your Booth Level Officer (BLO) and do it in person.

They might ask for a valid ID and address proof (Annexure-IV, if they need it). Once election officials check your details, they’ll add your name to the final list. That way, you’re all set to vote when election day comes around.

1. Fill Out Form 6 (New Voter Application):

Grab Form 6 and fill it out. Make sure you submit it during the Claims & Objections months.

2. Attach Proof (Annexure-IV):

You might need to attach proof of identity or address, like a declaration form along with Form 6, just to confirm your details.

3. How to Submit:

You can hand everything over to your Booth Level Officer in person, or just upload your form and documents online through the Voter Portal or the mobile app.

