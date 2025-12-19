LIVE TV
Did PM Modi Wear An Earring During His Visit To Oman? Internet Gets Curious About Prime Minister's Mysterious Ear Accessory, But Here's What It Is Really Used For

Did PM Modi Wear An Earring During His Visit To Oman? Internet Gets Curious About Prime Minister’s Mysterious Ear Accessory, But Here’s What It Is Really Used For

PM Narendra Modi’s grand welcome in Oman went viral, not just for the ceremony but for a mysterious gadget spotted on his ear. Social media buzzed with fashion speculation before it was revealed to be a real-time translation device used during diplomatic talks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Oman grabbed a lot of attention (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 19, 2025 15:57:47 IST

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Oman, people couldn’t stop talking. The welcome was grand. Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs greeted him, there was traditional music and dance, and a full guard of honour. 

However, it wasn’t the ceremony that got everyone buzzing online. Instead, folks zeroed in on something tiny and shiny on Modi’s right ear.

PM Modi’s Oman Visit Sparks Buzz Over ‘Mysterious’ Ear Gadget

Within minutes, social media was full of questions. Was this a new style move? Some fresh fashion statement from the Prime Minister? 

Modi’s sense of style always gets attention. He’s known for his smart suits, bold colours, and perfectly tailored outfits. Who can forget that bandhgala with his name stitched right in? So, when people noticed something unusual on his ear in Oman, curiosity took off.

Turns out, it wasn’t jewellery or a fashion accessory at all. If you looked a little closer, you’d see it was actually a real-time translation gadget. Leaders use these all the time at diplomatic meetings, especially when everyone’s speaking different languages. It lets them follow the conversation instantly, without missing a beat.

The Real Reason Behind PM Modi’s Viral Ear Device in Oman

PM Modi wore the device while meeting Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, at the airport. Since Arabic is Oman’s official language, the translator made the chat smooth and easy.

Beyond the viral buzz, PM Modi’s visit really mattered for India-Oman relations. He and the Omani leadership signed a free trade agreement. 

This deal gives nearly all Indian exports, about 98% of them, duty-free access to Oman. On the flip side, India will cut tariffs on goods from Oman, like dates and marble. Both sides stand to gain, and it should give trade a solid boost.

Before heading home, Modi received the Order of Oman, the country’s top civilian honour. Sultan Haitham bin Tarik gave him the award for strengthening ties between the two countries.

Later, PM Modi said the honour shows the warmth and trust between the people of India and Oman.

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 3:57 PM IST
Maruti WagonR Now Comes With A Swivel Seat For Elderly Passengers, Features, Benefits Explained

