What Is The Green Card Lottery Program Trump Has Suspended Which Allowed Brown Shooting Suspect Enter US? And, Will The Move Affect Indians? Explained

Under the order of the US President Donald Trump, a diversity visa green card lottery program has been suspended in the United States.

On the same social platform, X, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote that she is directing the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to halt the program.

Donald Trump suspends the Green Card Lottery Program

The creation was days following a fatal shooting incident at Brown University that claimed two pupils and injured nine additional students.

The shooter was a 48-year-old Portuguese national by the name Claudio Neves Valente who was also associated with the death of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor Nuno Loureiro.

The legal permanent residence status was reportedly obtained by Valente in 2017. Kristi Noem remarked that the alleged shooter entered the US under the diversity lottery immigrant visa program (DV1) and was given a green card.

This perverse person should not be allowed to be in our country. Noem wrote in 2017 that President Trump waged a fight to terminate this program, after a truck ramming incident in NYC caused by an ISIS terrorist, who entered the country under the DV1 program, and killed eight individuals.

Following days of an increased investigation of the shooting at Brown University, and a search that involved more than a few states in New England, the suspect, Claudio Neves Valente, was discovered dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Thursday (local time).

Claudio, who is of Portuguese origin, used to be a student at Brown University and was enrolled at the university during the fall of 2000 to spring of 2001, as announced by the news agency AP.

Not only is he being accused of the fatal gunfire on the campus that killed 2 students, but is also being implicated in the murder of an MIT professor two days later in his Brookline house, almost 50 miles (80 kilometers) later on.

What is the green card lottery programme?

In the US, the diversity lottery immigrant visa program (DV1) green card lottery program, which is currently suspended, gives up to 50,000 visas in a year. The UCSIS reveals that the program is tailored to the citizens of the nations in which immigration to America is low.

The site provides the information that most of the lottery winners are not in the United States but immigrate to the country via consular processing and issuance of an immigrant visa.

Will Indians be affected?

According to the USCIS site, the green card lottery system, which constitutes up to 50 000 green cards in the US, is only open to individuals from states that are not very represented in the US.

However, in the last five years, India has experienced an amount of immigration of more than 50,000 people to the US, which is the maximum number. This, in its own right, renders Indians ineligible to receive a DV1 visa (until 2028) in any way.

According to an NDTV report of 2021, 93 450 Indians moved to the US in 2021. This has soared to 1.27 lakh people in 2022, but drastically reduced to 78,070 people in 2023.

China, South Korea, Canada, and Pakistan are other countries that are not eligible to get DV1 visa in 2026.

What is the Brown University shooting case?

The man who had shot and killed at least 9 people at Brown University was dead Thursday (local time), and he had killed himself, CNN reported.

The statement of the outlet was confirmed by the dead body of the shooter, who was discovered in a New Hampshire storage facility as per the statement of Providence Police Chief Oscar L. Perez Jr.

The shooting that happened on December 13 at the Ivy League school has claimed the lives of two students and injured nine others. According to CNN, Perez Jr. the police chief of Providence said that Valente was alone in the attack.

Valente had earlier attended Brown University where he pursued a Master of Science PhD in physics program. University President Christina Hull Paxson reported that she came in September 2000 and left in April 2001 before departing on leave and officially leaving in July 2003.

At Brown, he only took physics courses, the majority of which were located in the Barus and Holley Engineering and Physics building where the shooting took place. Paxson further stated that Valente did not work at the university on the day of the attack.

