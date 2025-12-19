LIVE TV
Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Kirk Wants JD Vance To Become US President In 2028: 'We Are Going To Make Sure That…'

Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Kirk Wants JD Vance To Become US President In 2028: 'We Are Going To Make Sure That…'

Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, publicly endorsed Vice President JD Vance for the 2028 presidential race at America Fest in Phoenix, urging Republicans to secure Congress and build a “red wall” for Trump’s second term.

Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance (PHOTO:X)
Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance (PHOTO:X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 19, 2025 14:25:28 IST

Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Kirk Wants JD Vance To Become US President In 2028: 'We Are Going To Make Sure That…'

Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, just threw her support behind Vice President JD Vance for the 2028 presidential race. 

Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance 

She kicked off the annual America Fest conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 18 with a clear message: “We are going to get my husband’s friend JD Vance elected for 48.”

That moment, caught on video, is making the rounds on social media right now. She was talking about getting Vance elected as the 48th President of the United States.

Erika didn’t beat around the bush. She backed Vance openly and called on Republicans to hold onto their House and Senate majorities in next year’s midterms.

“We are building the red wall,” she said. “We’re going to make sure that President Trump has Congress for all four years.” The cheers from the crowd nearly drowned out her last words.

Turning Point USA has a lot of clout, especially with young conservatives and MAGA supporters. If Vance decides to run in three years, this endorsement could give him a real edge.

What did JD Vance say about presidency? 

As for Vance himself, he hasn’t said he wants to be president. But Erika’s support is fueling more talk about his future. Back in October, he told the New York Post, “My attitude is the American people elected me to be vice president. I’m going to work as hard as I can to make the president successful over the next three years and three months, and if we get to a point where something else is in the offer, let’s handle it then.”

After her husband’s death, Erika stepped in to lead the organization. She’d already hinted that a Turning Point USA endorsement for Vance was coming.

Charlie Kirk was killed at a Turning Point USA event in Utah on September 10. Tyler Robinson, 22, faces state charges, including aggravated murder, but hasn’t entered a plea yet.

The Justice Department is reportedly considering federal hate crime charges against Robinson under an anti-Christian statute, according to NBC News.

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 2:25 PM IST
QUICK LINKS