LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bill Clinton Election Commission India ED ind u19 final bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates Bill Clinton Election Commission India ED ind u19 final bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates Bill Clinton Election Commission India ED ind u19 final bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates Bill Clinton Election Commission India ED ind u19 final bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bill Clinton Election Commission India ED ind u19 final bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates Bill Clinton Election Commission India ED ind u19 final bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates Bill Clinton Election Commission India ED ind u19 final bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates Bill Clinton Election Commission India ED ind u19 final bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Leaves War With Venezuela on Table, Oil Seizures Keep Markets on Edge

Trump Leaves War With Venezuela on Table, Oil Seizures Keep Markets on Edge

President Trump leaves war with Venezuela on the table, hints at further oil tanker seizures, while military buildup and cryptic statements keep markets, Twitter, and the world on edge. Suspense continues.

Donald Trump (PHOTO: X)
Donald Trump (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 20, 2025 02:46:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Leaves War With Venezuela on Table, Oil Seizures Keep Markets on Edge

Trump, In His Own Words, Has Left War With Venezuela As An option

Get ready for a bumpy ride, President Donald Trump has not yet ruled out the possibility of war with Venezuela. In an interview that took place on Friday, Trump stated that the very limited option was still an active one after the U.S. forced Venezuela to halt oil exports by the blockade of an oil tanker. “I don’t rule it out, no,” he told NBC News, keeping the world in suspense. Will there be more seizures of tankers? Will Maduro take any action? And the question is how far the U.S. military presence in the Caribbean will go? One thing is certain: the soap opera is far from over, and the energy markets and the Twittersphere are closely monitoring the situation.

You Might Be Interested In

Trump’s Comments On Maduro

“I don’t rule it out, no,” Trump told NBC News in a phone interview on Thursday. He also declined to specify whether he intends to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whom he has criticized. Maduro has accused Washington of seeking regime change in Caracas.

Cryptic Remarks And Military Moves: Trump Keeps Everyone Guessing

“He knows exactly what I want,” President Donald Trump, without directly saying, opened another chapter in the drama of Venezuela. How deep is the meaning? The future probably, and possibly the next news item, will inform us. His remarks were made at the same time as a forewarning: after U.S. forces last week confiscated a Venezuelan tanker trying to leave port, more oil tanker seizures could take place.

You Might Be Interested In

Gradually, Trump clarifies things with his rhetoric and keeps both friends and foes anxious, thereby creating the situation that the world is asking: Is this a bluff, a prelude to action, or merely a political drama? At the same time, the U.S. has increased its military presence in the Caribbean dramatically, thus turning the area into a high-risk chessboard.

For the spectators, investors, and Twitter users who investigate the situation, every move and every unclear statement is a sign. Is Maduro going to take action? Are the markets going to change? What is for sure is that this geopolitical drama is still on, and the suspense is great.

(With Inputs From Agency)

Also Read: 

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 2:46 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Caribbean military buildupenergy marketsgeopolitical tensionMadurooil tanker seizureTrump interviewTrump Venezuela warVenezuela conflictVenezuela crisis

RELATED News

Oil Prices Flicker Up As Global Uncertainty Lingers: US Venezuelan Tanker Blockade, Russia–Ukraine Talks In Focus

What Exactly Are the Epstein Files? Exploring Secrets, Scandals, Flight Logs, Black Books, and High-Profile Celebrity Connections Uncovered

Bangladesh Youth Leader Sharif Osman Hadi To Be Buried Beside Poet Kazi Nazrul Amid Nationwide Protests

Deadly Subway Rampage in Taipei Leaves Three Dead And Five Injured, Attacker With Criminal Past Dies During Police Chase

Is YouTube Down? Users Face Error 502, Continuous Glitching And Video Delays As Massive Outage Reported Globally

LATEST NEWS

Payal Gaming MMS Video Leak: “Truth Stands. Justice Follows.” Influencer Shares FIR as Maharashtra Cyber Confirms Video Is Fake

Infosys ADR Explained: Rockets 38% In US Trading Amid Classic Short Squeeze, Hits 52-Week High As NYSE Pauses; Everything You Need to Know

India Outclass South Africa In T20I Series Decider At Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

Vote At Risk? SIR Fallout In Gujarat As 74 Lakh Names Dropped, Electorate Shrinks From 5.08 Crore To 4.34 Crore

IND VS SA 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma Falls Short Of Virat Kohli’s Historic T20 Record In Ahmedabad By Just 13 Runs Despite Stellar Performance

How To Update Your PAN Address Online Via Aadhaar eKYC? Check This Quick Guide With Simple Steps

Hardik Pandya Creates A Record In India vs South Africa 5th T20I, Second Indian To..

Congress To Oppose Scrapping Of MGNREGA, Alleges Govt Insulted Gandhi, Nehru, Tagore

Sanju Samson Turns Spotlight Moment Into Statement Performance With Explosive Knock In India vs South Africa 5th T20

Is YouTube Down? Users Face Error 502, Continuous Glitching And Video Delays As Massive Outage Reported Globally

Trump Leaves War With Venezuela on Table, Oil Seizures Keep Markets on Edge

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Leaves War With Venezuela on Table, Oil Seizures Keep Markets on Edge

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Leaves War With Venezuela on Table, Oil Seizures Keep Markets on Edge
Trump Leaves War With Venezuela on Table, Oil Seizures Keep Markets on Edge
Trump Leaves War With Venezuela on Table, Oil Seizures Keep Markets on Edge
Trump Leaves War With Venezuela on Table, Oil Seizures Keep Markets on Edge

QUICK LINKS