Trump Leaves War With Venezuela on Table, Oil Seizures Keep Markets on Edge

Trump, In His Own Words, Has Left War With Venezuela As An option

Get ready for a bumpy ride, President Donald Trump has not yet ruled out the possibility of war with Venezuela. In an interview that took place on Friday, Trump stated that the very limited option was still an active one after the U.S. forced Venezuela to halt oil exports by the blockade of an oil tanker. “I don’t rule it out, no,” he told NBC News, keeping the world in suspense. Will there be more seizures of tankers? Will Maduro take any action? And the question is how far the U.S. military presence in the Caribbean will go? One thing is certain: the soap opera is far from over, and the energy markets and the Twittersphere are closely monitoring the situation.

Trump’s Comments On Maduro

“I don’t rule it out, no,” Trump told NBC News in a phone interview on Thursday. He also declined to specify whether he intends to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whom he has criticized. Maduro has accused Washington of seeking regime change in Caracas.

Cryptic Remarks And Military Moves: Trump Keeps Everyone Guessing

“He knows exactly what I want,” President Donald Trump, without directly saying, opened another chapter in the drama of Venezuela. How deep is the meaning? The future probably, and possibly the next news item, will inform us. His remarks were made at the same time as a forewarning: after U.S. forces last week confiscated a Venezuelan tanker trying to leave port, more oil tanker seizures could take place.

Gradually, Trump clarifies things with his rhetoric and keeps both friends and foes anxious, thereby creating the situation that the world is asking: Is this a bluff, a prelude to action, or merely a political drama? At the same time, the U.S. has increased its military presence in the Caribbean dramatically, thus turning the area into a high-risk chessboard.

For the spectators, investors, and Twitter users who investigate the situation, every move and every unclear statement is a sign. Is Maduro going to take action? Are the markets going to change? What is for sure is that this geopolitical drama is still on, and the suspense is great.

