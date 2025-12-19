Mrs Deshpande Review: Madhuri Dixit Reigns Supreme in JioHotstar’s Chilling Psychological Thriller That Gets Under Your Skin

Madhuri Dixit delivered a commanding performance in Mrs Deshpande, a psychological thriller that leans heavily on her presence and quietly unsettling screen aura. Streaming on JioHotstar, the series, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, is an official adaptation of the 2017 French series La Mante, which itself was inspired by The Silence of the Lambs.

Mrs Deshpande Review

Madhuri Dixit’s chilling smile becomes the character’s signature, serene on the surface yet deeply disturbing. The series places you in a constant state of conflict, simultaneously drawn to her presence and wary of her intentions. Madhuri Dixit handles this complex duality with remarkable finesse, repeatedly keeping viewers guessing about what lies beneath her calm exterior.

The show thrives on surprise. From the very first episode, each new suspect feels like a possible answer, only for the narrative to pull the rug out from under you. Every time you think you’ve cracked the mystery, the director steers the story in an unexpected direction, often to the show’s advantage. Mrs Deshpande is clearly concealing layers of dark secrets.

Mrs Deshpande: Final Episode

Mrs Deshpande’s final episode serves as a true revelation, building toward a climactic twist that is bound to shock viewers. As the story reaches its peak, the long-guarded truth finally comes to light, with the real identity of the killer unveiled in a manner that redifnes everything that came before and leaves the audience genuinely stunned.

Mrs Deshpande: Story

Madhuri Dixit portrays a convicted serial killer who agrees to assist the police in tracking down a copycat murderer, but only if she is allowed to work alongside her estranged son, who is serving as a police officer.

Mrs Deshpande: Cast

Madhuri Dixit, Siddharth Chandekar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Kavin Dave, and others.