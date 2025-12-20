Oil Prices Flicker Up As Global Uncertainty Lingers: US Venezuelan Tanker Blockade, Russia–Ukraine Talks In Focus

Russia–Ukraine Conflict Keeps Markets on Edge:

U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing for an end to Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II, while Russian President Vladimir Putin insists Ukraine and Europe must make the next move. Putin rejected any compromise and accused the EU of “daylight robbery” over frozen Russian assets. Ukraine further escalated tensions by striking a Russian “shadow fleet” oil tanker in the Mediterranean with aerial drones. You Might Be Interested In Ananya Panday Birthday Special: From Beach Days to Party Bashes Hot & Sexy Outfits Gen Z Can Recreate Soha Ali Khan Birthday Special: 5 Hot & Sexy Bikini Outfits That Prove She’s a Beach Goddess

EU Funding Plan for Ukraine:

European Union leaders agreed to borrow funds to lend €90 billion to Ukraine over the next two years to support its defense, choosing this route over using frozen Russian sovereign assets to avoid internal divisions.

U.S.–Venezuela Tensions Add to Volatility:

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington is unconcerned about escalation with Russia over Venezuela, even as the Trump administration increases military presence in the Caribbean. Trump also told NBC News that the possibility of war with Venezuela remains on the table. Meanwhile, Venezuela authorized two unsanctioned oil cargoes to sail to China, despite accounting for about 1% of global oil output.

Refining Margins Under Pressure In the case of other energy markets, the U.S. gasoline futures declined to a four-year low causing the gasoline and distillate crack spreads, major markers of refining profitability, to drop to the lowest levels since February as well.

Refining Margins Under Pressure

Refiners are definitely experiencing tough times, U.S. gasoline futures have gone down to the lowest level in four years, which in turn has brought down gasoline and distillate crack spreads. These spreads are often regarded as the indicators of refining profitability, but now they have declined to the lowest levels since February. In other words, the process of converting crude oil to fuel is earning much less than before.

Softer demand, large supply, and markets anxiously watching economic signals have all contributed to the downfall. For refiners, it’s a margin squeeze that puts forward the nasty dilemma: cut runs, wait it out, or hope for a demand revival? For market participants, it is another case that confirms that oil prices can go up, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the profits will do the same. What’s your bet, short-term pain or maybe longer suffering?