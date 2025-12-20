LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bill Clinton Election Commission India ED ind u19 final bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates Bill Clinton Election Commission India ED ind u19 final bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates Bill Clinton Election Commission India ED ind u19 final bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates Bill Clinton Election Commission India ED ind u19 final bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bill Clinton Election Commission India ED ind u19 final bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates Bill Clinton Election Commission India ED ind u19 final bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates Bill Clinton Election Commission India ED ind u19 final bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates Bill Clinton Election Commission India ED ind u19 final bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates
LIVE TV
Home > World > Oil Prices Flicker Up As Global Uncertainty Lingers: US Venezuelan Tanker Blockade, Russia–Ukraine Talks In Focus

Oil Prices Flicker Up As Global Uncertainty Lingers: US Venezuelan Tanker Blockade, Russia–Ukraine Talks In Focus

Oil markets stay volatile as geopolitical tensions, supply fears, and rate decisions collide. Modest price gains mask weekly losses, while refining margins sink amid weak demand and rising global uncertainty.

OIL PRICES
OIL PRICES

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 20, 2025 02:01:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Oil Prices Flicker Up As Global Uncertainty Lingers: US Venezuelan Tanker Blockade, Russia–Ukraine Talks In Focus

Geopolitical Tensions, Supply Fears, and Rate Watch Keep Oil Markets on Edge

As the geopolitical scenario changed again, so did oil prices, up a tad. The possibility of a U.S. blockade of Venezuela’s oil tankers and the consequent disruptions to supply were already enough to keep traders on their toes, and the markets waiting for more news on a Russia–Ukraine peace deal and the interest rate decisions of all major central banks.

You Might Be Interested In

The price of Brent crude oil went up by 71 cents, i.e., 1.2%, to 60.53 dollars per barrel, whereas the price of the American West Texas Intermediate crude oil went up by 65 cents, i.e., 1.2%, to 56.80 dollars. However, do not celebrate yet, as both benchmarks have already fallen by around 1% this week after a drop of almost 4% last week. What do you think? Will the headlines keep oil prices up, or is there a new dip already?

Geopolitics, Energy Moves, and Global Tensions Drive Market Uncertainty

  • Russia–Ukraine Conflict Keeps Markets on Edge:
    U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing for an end to Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II, while Russian President Vladimir Putin insists Ukraine and Europe must make the next move. Putin rejected any compromise and accused the EU of “daylight robbery” over frozen Russian assets. Ukraine further escalated tensions by striking a Russian “shadow fleet” oil tanker in the Mediterranean with aerial drones.

    You Might Be Interested In

  • EU Funding Plan for Ukraine:
    European Union leaders agreed to borrow funds to lend €90 billion to Ukraine over the next two years to support its defense, choosing this route over using frozen Russian sovereign assets to avoid internal divisions.

  • U.S.–Venezuela Tensions Add to Volatility:
    U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington is unconcerned about escalation with Russia over Venezuela, even as the Trump administration increases military presence in the Caribbean. Trump also told NBC News that the possibility of war with Venezuela remains on the table. Meanwhile, Venezuela authorized two unsanctioned oil cargoes to sail to China, despite accounting for about 1% of global oil output.

Refining Margins Under Pressure In the case of other energy markets, the U.S. gasoline futures declined to a four-year low causing the gasoline and distillate crack spreads, major markers of refining profitability, to drop to the lowest levels since February as well.

Refining Margins Under Pressure

Refiners are definitely experiencing tough times, U.S. gasoline futures have gone down to the lowest level in four years, which in turn has brought down gasoline and distillate crack spreads. These spreads are often regarded as the indicators of refining profitability, but now they have declined to the lowest levels since February. In other words, the process of converting crude oil to fuel is earning much less than before.

Softer demand, large supply, and markets anxiously watching economic signals have all contributed to the downfall. For refiners, it’s a margin squeeze that puts forward the nasty dilemma: cut runs, wait it out, or hope for a demand revival? For market participants, it is another case that confirms that oil prices can go up, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the profits will do the same. What’s your bet, short-term pain or maybe longer suffering?

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 2:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Brent crudecrude oil marketgasoline futuresgeopolitical tensions oilglobal energy marketsoil prices todayrefining marginsrussia-ukraine conflictVenezuela oil blockadeWTI crude

RELATED News

Trump Leaves War With Venezuela on Table, Oil Seizures Keep Markets on Edge

What Exactly Are the Epstein Files? Exploring Secrets, Scandals, Flight Logs, Black Books, and High-Profile Celebrity Connections Uncovered

Bangladesh Youth Leader Sharif Osman Hadi To Be Buried Beside Poet Kazi Nazrul Amid Nationwide Protests

Deadly Subway Rampage in Taipei Leaves Three Dead And Five Injured, Attacker With Criminal Past Dies During Police Chase

Is YouTube Down? Users Face Error 502, Continuous Glitching And Video Delays As Massive Outage Reported Globally

LATEST NEWS

Payal Gaming MMS Video Leak: “Truth Stands. Justice Follows.” Influencer Shares FIR as Maharashtra Cyber Confirms Video Is Fake

Infosys ADR Explained: Rockets 38% In US Trading Amid Classic Short Squeeze, Hits 52-Week High As NYSE Pauses; Everything You Need to Know

India Outclass South Africa In T20I Series Decider At Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

Vote At Risk? SIR Fallout In Gujarat As 74 Lakh Names Dropped, Electorate Shrinks From 5.08 Crore To 4.34 Crore

IND VS SA 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma Falls Short Of Virat Kohli’s Historic T20 Record In Ahmedabad By Just 13 Runs Despite Stellar Performance

How To Update Your PAN Address Online Via Aadhaar eKYC? Check This Quick Guide With Simple Steps

Hardik Pandya Creates A Record In India vs South Africa 5th T20I, Second Indian To..

Congress To Oppose Scrapping Of MGNREGA, Alleges Govt Insulted Gandhi, Nehru, Tagore

Sanju Samson Turns Spotlight Moment Into Statement Performance With Explosive Knock In India vs South Africa 5th T20

Is YouTube Down? Users Face Error 502, Continuous Glitching And Video Delays As Massive Outage Reported Globally

Oil Prices Flicker Up As Global Uncertainty Lingers: US Venezuelan Tanker Blockade, Russia–Ukraine Talks In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Oil Prices Flicker Up As Global Uncertainty Lingers: US Venezuelan Tanker Blockade, Russia–Ukraine Talks In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Oil Prices Flicker Up As Global Uncertainty Lingers: US Venezuelan Tanker Blockade, Russia–Ukraine Talks In Focus
Oil Prices Flicker Up As Global Uncertainty Lingers: US Venezuelan Tanker Blockade, Russia–Ukraine Talks In Focus
Oil Prices Flicker Up As Global Uncertainty Lingers: US Venezuelan Tanker Blockade, Russia–Ukraine Talks In Focus
Oil Prices Flicker Up As Global Uncertainty Lingers: US Venezuelan Tanker Blockade, Russia–Ukraine Talks In Focus

QUICK LINKS