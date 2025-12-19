LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates
LIVE TV
Home > World > Bangladesh Youth Leader Sharif Osman Hadi To Be Buried Beside Poet Kazi Nazrul Amid Nationwide Protests

Bangladesh Youth Leader Sharif Osman Hadi To Be Buried Beside Poet Kazi Nazrul Amid Nationwide Protests

Sharif Osman Hadi, Bangladesh’s youth leader, will be buried beside national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. Nationwide protests follow his assassination, with strict funeral protocols and calls for supporters to avoid provocations.

Bangladesh Youth Leader Sharif Osman Hadi
Bangladesh Youth Leader Sharif Osman Hadi

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 19, 2025 23:36:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bangladesh Youth Leader Sharif Osman Hadi To Be Buried Beside Poet Kazi Nazrul Amid Nationwide Protests

Bangladesh On Edge: Youth Leader,  Sharif Osman Hadi’s Assassination Sparks Protests Amid Political and Economic Turmoil

Bangladesh is in the news once more; however, regrettably, it is for all the wrong reasons again. The assassination of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was shot in Singapore and is to be interred near poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, has resulted in nationwide demonstrations, and chaos has become the “new normal.” Such political violence has occurred in the past and is happening again. A crumbling economy, constant political unrest, and little help from India mean that Bangladesh is on the brink. The death of a young leader has caused very negative feelings about the state’s integrity, and the people, both domestic and international, are now watching closely as tensions rise and uncertainty spreads.

You Might Be Interested In

Family Requests Burial Of Sharif Osman Hadi Next to Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam

Bangladesh’s youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi will be buried next to the country’s national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam at the family’s request, according to a social media post by Inqilab Mancha.

“Upon the family’s wishes, a decision has been taken to bury Hadi beside the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and to hold his funeral prayer after Zuhr tomorrow at Manik Mia Avenue,” the organisation wrote.

You Might Be Interested In

Funeral Details And Schedule Of Sharif Osman Hadi In Bangladesh

Hadi’s body was brought back from Singapore to Dhaka on Friday evening. His funeral prayer will be held on Saturday at 2 pm at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, as confirmed by Muhammad Yunus.

  • The earlier announced time of 2:30 pm was later moved to 2:00 pm.
  • Attendees are requested not to carry bags or heavy items.
  • Flying drones in and around the Parliament House is strictly prohibited.

nqilab Moncho Urges Supporters To Follow Only Official Instructions

Upon Hadi’s body arriving in Dhaka, Inqilab Moncho urged supporters not to respond to any instructions or provocations from sources outside the organisation.

“The Inqilab Moncho will be coming to the Dhaka University Central Mosque with the martyr Osman Hadi. Students and the general public will occupy the streets and continue chanting slogans demanding justice. Do not heed any instructions or provocations from anyone other than the Inqilab Moncho,” the statement read.

(With Inputs From ‘X’)

Also Read: Bangladesh On Boil: Anti-India Protests, Hindu Man Lynched; Is China-Pak Nexus Behind Chaos In India’s Backyard?

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 11:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bangladesh protestsBangladesh youth leader deathburial next to Kazi Nazrul IslamSharif Osman Hadi

RELATED News

Is YouTube Down? Users Face Error 502, Continuous Glitching And Video Delays As Massive Outage Reported Globally

Will Trump’s Marijuana Order Reshape Federal Drug Policy?

Rare Storm Batters UAE: Flights Cancelled, Roads Flooded Across Dubai, Sharjah And Qatar | Watch Videos

TikTok Signs Joint Venture Deal To End US Ban Threat: Check Who Owns It Now

Why Is China Pushing For Indigenous Police Dogs Over German Shepherds? Here’s The Truth Behind The Strategic Move

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh Youth Leader Sharif Osman Hadi To Be Buried Beside Poet Kazi Nazrul Amid Nationwide Protests

Infosys ADR Explained: Rockets 38% In US Trading Amid Classic Short Squeeze, Hits 52-Week High As NYSE Pauses; Everything You Need to Know

India Outclass South Africa In T20I Series Decider At Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

Vote At Risk? SIR Fallout In Gujarat As 74 Lakh Names Dropped, Electorate Shrinks From 5.08 Crore To 4.34 Crore

IND VS SA 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma Falls Short Of Virat Kohli’s Historic T20 Record In Ahmedabad By Just 13 Runs Despite Stellar Performance

How To Update Your PAN Address Online Via Aadhaar eKYC? Check This Quick Guide With Simple Steps

Hardik Pandya Creates A Record In India vs South Africa 5th T20I, Second Indian To..

Congress To Oppose Scrapping Of MGNREGA, Alleges Govt Insulted Gandhi, Nehru, Tagore

Sanju Samson Turns Spotlight Moment Into Statement Performance With Explosive Knock In India vs South Africa 5th T20

After Injured Shubman Gill Is Ruled Out, Sanju Samson Gets ‘Crucial Chance’ In Ahmedabad T20I vs South Africa

Bangladesh Youth Leader Sharif Osman Hadi To Be Buried Beside Poet Kazi Nazrul Amid Nationwide Protests

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bangladesh Youth Leader Sharif Osman Hadi To Be Buried Beside Poet Kazi Nazrul Amid Nationwide Protests

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bangladesh Youth Leader Sharif Osman Hadi To Be Buried Beside Poet Kazi Nazrul Amid Nationwide Protests
Bangladesh Youth Leader Sharif Osman Hadi To Be Buried Beside Poet Kazi Nazrul Amid Nationwide Protests
Bangladesh Youth Leader Sharif Osman Hadi To Be Buried Beside Poet Kazi Nazrul Amid Nationwide Protests
Bangladesh Youth Leader Sharif Osman Hadi To Be Buried Beside Poet Kazi Nazrul Amid Nationwide Protests

QUICK LINKS