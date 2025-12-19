LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bhay The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery latest world news Twitter Brown University Blue Origin Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates Bhay The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery latest world news Twitter Brown University Blue Origin Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates Bhay The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery latest world news Twitter Brown University Blue Origin Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates Bhay The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery latest world news Twitter Brown University Blue Origin Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bhay The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery latest world news Twitter Brown University Blue Origin Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates Bhay The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery latest world news Twitter Brown University Blue Origin Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates Bhay The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery latest world news Twitter Brown University Blue Origin Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates Bhay The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery latest world news Twitter Brown University Blue Origin Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery Review: Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin Deliver Spine Chilling Horror Thriller, India’s Unique Paranomal Show

Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery Review: Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin Deliver Spine Chilling Horror Thriller, India’s Unique Paranomal Show

Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery stars Karan Tacker as renowned paranormal investigator Gaurav Tiwari, alongside Kalki Koechlin in a pivotal role, and the series avoids relying on sudden, loud scares. Instead, it creates fear gradually through atmosphere, tension, and psychological unease.

Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery sets out to redefine Indian paranormal storytelling.
Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery sets out to redefine Indian paranormal storytelling.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 19, 2025 16:22:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery Review: Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin Deliver Spine Chilling Horror Thriller, India’s Unique Paranomal Show

Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery sets out to redefine Indian paranormal storytelling with a grounded, unsettling approach to horror rooted in real-life investigations. The spine-chilling horror thriller has been streaming on Amazon MX Players, creating a scary environment on the OTT platform. 

You Might Be Interested In

The series stars Karan Tacker as renowned paranormal investigator Gaurav Tiwari, alongside Kalki Koechlin in a pivotal role, and the series avoids relying on sudden, loud scares. Instead, it creates fear gradually through atmosphere, tension, and psychological unease. 

Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery Review

Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery opens with real-life footage of Gaurav Tiwari’s encounters with demonic entities and his relentless pursuit to understand the paranormal. Karan Tacker brings a controlled and understated intensity to the role. Director Robbie Grewal briefly infuses humor into the moment when one friend jokingly suggests calling the spirit of Kishore Kumar, having never met him. 

Kalki Koechlin also delivers a strong and assured performance, adding depth to the narrative as her character delves into Gaurav Tiwari’s paranormal legacy. Through her journey, she not only uncovers unsettling truths about the supernatural world but also congruent hidden realities about herself, making her arc an integral and compelling part of the series. 

Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery Based on True Story? 

Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery is based on true cases of a paranormal investigator, Gaurav Tiwari, who willingly stepped into a world that slowly began to consume him. He was found dead at his residence on July 7, 2016, after dying of asphyxiation. His death sparked widespread speculation among fans and paranormal enthusiasts, with media reports suggesting a supernatural cause. Gaurav Tiwaris’ cause of death is still a mystery. 

Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery: Cast 

Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery cast includes Karan Tacker, Kalki Koechlin, Saloni Batra, Danish Sood, Shubham Choudhury, Nimisha Nair

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 3:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bhay The Gaurav Tiwari MysteryBhay The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery amazon primeBhay The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery release dateBhay The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery ReviewBhay The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery storyhome-hero-pos-7karan tackerwho is gaurav tiwari

RELATED News

Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots Gets Sequel Twist, Returns With New Title, Fans Left Guessing What It’s Called Next Big

Bharti Singh Vs Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa: Who Is Richer? Inside The Power Couple’s Net Worth Face-Off Showdown Revealed

Laughter Chefs’ Season 3 Host Bharti Singh and Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Blessed With Baby Boy

Nick Jonas And Brothers Vibe To Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Track; Fans Cheer, Call Him ‘National Jiju’, Watch Viral Video

Mrs Deshpande Review: Madhuri Dixit Reigns Supreme in JioHotstar’s Chilling Psychological Thriller That Gets Under Your Skin

LATEST NEWS

Kerala SHO Suspended After CCTV Shows Assault on Pregnant Woman Inside Police Station, Inquiry Underway

Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery Review: Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin Deliver Spine Chilling Horror Thriller, India’s Unique Paranomal Show

Did PM Modi Wear An Earring During His Visit To Oman? Internet Gets Curious About Prime Minister’s Mysterious Ear Accessory, But Here’s What It Is Really Used For

FD Interest Rates 2025: 7 Banks Offering The Highest Returns On Long-Term Deposits | Details Inside

From Putin’s Welcome To Ram Mandir Dhwajrohan: PM Modi Dominates India’s Most-Liked X Posts

What Is The Green Card Lottery Program Trump Has Suspended Which Allowed Brown Shooting Suspect Enter US? And, Will The Move Affect Indians? Explained

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Meets Premanand Maharaj, Days After Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spiritual Meet

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Scripts History: Meet Michaela Benthaus, First Wheelchair User In Suborbital Flight- Know All About The Mission

IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Will Fog Play Spoilsport Today? Check Ahmedabad Weather Report

China’s Economy In Trouble: Investment Falls, Retail Sales Hit Post-COVID Low As Property Crisis Deepens

Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery Review: Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin Deliver Spine Chilling Horror Thriller, India’s Unique Paranomal Show

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery Review: Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin Deliver Spine Chilling Horror Thriller, India’s Unique Paranomal Show

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery Review: Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin Deliver Spine Chilling Horror Thriller, India’s Unique Paranomal Show
Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery Review: Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin Deliver Spine Chilling Horror Thriller, India’s Unique Paranomal Show
Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery Review: Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin Deliver Spine Chilling Horror Thriller, India’s Unique Paranomal Show
Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery Review: Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin Deliver Spine Chilling Horror Thriller, India’s Unique Paranomal Show

QUICK LINKS