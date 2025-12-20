LIVE TV
Payal Gaming MMS Video Leak: "Truth Stands. Justice Follows." Influencer Shares FIR as Maharashtra Cyber Confirms Video Is Fake

Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) faces a viral MMS video controversy. Maharashtra Cyber confirms the clip is fake. She shares the FIR on Instagram, warning that spreading it is a criminal offense.

Payal Gaming MMS Video Leak: Maharashtra Cyber Confirms Video Is Fake (Pic: Instagram)
Payal Gaming MMS Video Leak: Maharashtra Cyber Confirms Video Is Fake (Pic: Instagram)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 20, 2025 00:16:38 IST

Payal Gaming Strikes Back: Viral MMS Fake Confirmed by Maharashtra Cyber

Indian gaming star Payal Dhare, famously known as Payal Gaming, became the center of a shocking MMS controversy, though the twist: she wasn’t in the video at all. A doctored clip claiming to feature her went viral, igniting panic, outrage, and rampant speculation online. But Maharashtra Cyber swooped in, conducting a forensic investigation that conclusively confirmed Payal was not in the clip; the video had been maliciously created by morphing her photos to defame her. To prove the truth, Payal uploaded an Instagram post with a copy of the FIR, showing the official legal action underway. Meeting Shri Yashasvi Yadav (IPS), she applauded the swift, professional handling of the case. She also issued a stern warning: sharing or spreading the fake video is now a criminal offense. Undeterred, Payal vows to move forward with truth, dignity, and resilience, reminding everyone: Truth stands. Justice follows.

Payal Gaming Issues Official Statement on Viral MMS Video

  • Meeting with Authorities: Payal Dhare met Shri Yashasvi Yadav (IPS), Addl. Director General of Police and Head of Maharashtra Cyber Department, to discuss the viral video.
  • Official Clarification: Maharashtra Cyber forensically confirmed that Payal is not the person in the viral video. The content was created by maliciously morphing her photographs to defame and damage her reputation using advanced technology.
  • Legal Warning: Sharing, circulating, or making false allegations linking her to the video now constitutes a criminal offence. Perpetrators will be identified and held accountable.
  • Faith in System: Payal expressed complete confidence in Maharashtra Cyber for handling the matter professionally and ensuring justice.
  • Message to Supporters: She thanked fans for their support and emphasized moving forward with truth, dignity, and resilience, asserting: “Truth stands. Justice follows.”

What Is The Payal Gaming Controversy About?

The Indian gaming influencer Payal Dhare, who is known by the name Payal Gaming, became the subject of a digital uproar recently. An immersive video that supposedly featured her went viral, and the whole thing turned into a frenzy of fans, trolls, and curious people wanting to know what was going on. However, the point of the matter is that the video is probably not real, a deepfake made with AI technology instead of actual footage of Payal.

The experts, as well as some very observant fans, have already pointed out some visual inconsistencies, which certainly put the authenticity issue in doubt. Furthermore, Maharashtra Cyber Police also gave their view, stating that the clip is in fact not real and that it is maliciously altered content.

Thus, before hitting share or forwarding, keep in mind: this is not Payal, but rather a digital mirage that has been created to bring her down. The whole episode serves as a stark reminder that not everything is as it seems in the online world we live in, and the distribution of fake content can lead to severe legal ramifications.

(With Inputs From Her Instagram Post)

Also Read: Payal Gaming Viral Video: Anjali Arora Opens Up About Her 3 Year Trauma Amid 19-Minute MMS Saga



First published on: Dec 20, 2025 12:08 AM IST
