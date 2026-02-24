Galgotias University’s Viral Professor Neha Singh Gets Rap Song Tribute After China Robodog Row At AI Summit – WATCH

Neha Singh Controversy: Galgotias University’s Professor Neha Singh, who was at the eye of the ‘robodog controversy’ storm at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, has now become a significant part of internet culture, as evident by a new rap song that has gone viral. The rap song, uploaded by an anonymous X user, has amassed over 27k views and is currently making rounds on Instagram as well.

The rap song, which seems like a mocking tribute to the university and the professor, has also invited several interesting comments from X users who called out the university over the AI summit debacle.

“Galgotiya walon ne apne students ke future ka gala ghot diya (The people at Galgotia have strangled the future of their students.),” wrote one user, Mr Kanishka, while another took a swipe at society’s mentality of preferring engineering and medical careers over other career choices.

After terrible incident at AI Summit 2026. Student community on their insta handle came with this rap song.

“Log abhi bhi bhul jaenge. India me jab tak parents ko doctors-engineers ki bhook rahegi, in sabke dhandhe aise hi chalte rahenge,” @dolce_deuce wrote.

Galgotias’ robodog debacle at the India AI Impact Summit 2026

The controversy surrounding the so-called “robodog row” at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 has drawn widespread attention after Galgotias University’s stall was criticised for displaying a robotic dog widely identified as the Chinese-made Unitree Go2, instead of an indigenous innovation purportedly developed by its own AI research wing.

Amid the backlash, the university issued a clarification stating that Professor Neha Singh has not been suspended and has been asked to continue with the institution while the matter remains under investigation.

University Had Acknowledged The Error

Galgotias University Registrar Nitin Kumar Gaur said the institution has submitted its response to the authorities and admitted that there was an error in the manner in which the exhibit was presented. Speaking to ANI, he said the university chose to vacate its stall at the India AI Impact Summit expo amid the backlash, apologised for any embarrassment caused, and will undertake an internal review to ascertain how the lapse occurred.

“We (Galgotias University) have already given our explanation. I told you yesterday that it was a mistake, we are sorry for that… We never want the image of the university or the country to be ruined… We have vacated the stall from there (India AI Impact Summit). We are definitely going to investigate the rest of the things. We will see why this mistake was made and will ensure that no such mistake is repeated… If the image is ruined because of one mistake, then it is unacceptable…” Nitin Kumar Gaur had said.

