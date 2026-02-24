Splitsvilla Fame Mayank Pawar Death Reason: Former Mr. India And Celebrity Fitness Trainer Passes Away At 37

Mayank Pawar, well-known from Splitsvilla 7, left a real mark on everyone who followed him. He wasn’t just another reality show face, he won the Mr. India title seven times and trained celebrities in fitness.

Splitsvilla Fame Mayank Pawar’s Death Reason

His sudden death shocked everyone who knew him.

Mayank died on February 23, 2026, at just 37, only weeks after celebrating his birthday on January 1. Fans didn’t see it coming, and nobody knows what caused it.

His family shared a note about his prayer meet, set for February 25 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Valmiki Mandir, Sangam Park, Rana Pratap Bagh. Here’s what they wrote:

“A brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many. Mayank Pawar will forever live in our hearts. Please join us in prayer and remembrance. Om Shanti.”

Mayank Pawar’s journey

Mayank loved fitness; he didn’t just work out, he helped train others too. When it came to his personal life, though, he kept things under wraps. There’s no word about a girlfriend or wife, so no one really knows if he was married.

He shot to fame thanks to Splitsvilla 7. People really liked how calm and steady he was on the show. His exit was honestly one of the most emotional moments that season.

Even Sunny Leone, who hosted the show, broke down in tears and hugged him as he left. Nikhil Chinapa, the co-host, stopped him for a hug too.

Splitsvilla really put Mayank in the spotlight. People admired him for being genuine and always keeping his cool.

