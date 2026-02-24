Splitsvilla Fame Mayank Pawar Death Reason: Former Mr. India And Celebrity Fitness Trainer Passes Away At 37

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Splitsvilla Fame Mayank Pawar Death Reason: Former Mr. India And Celebrity Fitness Trainer Passes Away At 37

Splitsvilla Fame Mayank Pawar Death Reason: Former Mr. India And Celebrity Fitness Trainer Passes Away At 37

Splitsvilla 7 fame and former Mr India winner Mayank Pawar has passed away at 37, weeks after his birthday.

Mayank Pawar (IMAGE: X)
Mayank Pawar (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: February 24, 2026 17:35:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Splitsvilla Fame Mayank Pawar Death Reason: Former Mr. India And Celebrity Fitness Trainer Passes Away At 37

Mayank Pawar, well-known from Splitsvilla 7, left a real mark on everyone who followed him. He wasn’t just another reality show face, he won the Mr. India title seven times and trained celebrities in fitness.

Splitsvilla Fame Mayank Pawar’s Death Reason

His sudden death shocked everyone who knew him.

Mayank died on February 23, 2026, at just 37, only weeks after celebrating his birthday on January 1. Fans didn’t see it coming, and nobody knows what caused it.

You Might Be Interested In

His family shared a note about his prayer meet, set for February 25 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Valmiki Mandir, Sangam Park, Rana Pratap Bagh. Here’s what they wrote: 

“A brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many. Mayank Pawar will forever live in our hearts. Please join us in prayer and remembrance. Om Shanti.”

Mayank Pawar’s journey

No one’s shared the cause of his death yet. There’s a prayer meeting for him on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, from 5 to 6 PM at Valmiki Mandir in Sangam Park, Rana Pratap Bagh.

Mayank loved fitness; he didn’t just work out, he helped train others too. When it came to his personal life, though, he kept things under wraps. There’s no word about a girlfriend or wife, so no one really knows if he was married.

He shot to fame thanks to Splitsvilla 7. People really liked how calm and steady he was on the show. His exit was honestly one of the most emotional moments that season.

Even Sunny Leone, who hosted the show, broke down in tears and hugged him as he left. Nikhil Chinapa, the co-host, stopped him for a hug too. 

Splitsvilla really put Mayank in the spotlight. People admired him for being genuine and always keeping his cool.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details awaited.)

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 5:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: celebrity deathhome-hero-pos-12Mayank PawarMayank Pawar DeathSplitsvilla 7

RELATED News

Viral Baby Monkey Punch Has Found A Friend And Protector – ‘Go-Chan’, Who Also Once Faced Abandonment In A Circus – Watch

Galgotias University’s Viral Professor Neha Singh Gets Rap Song Tribute After China Robodog Row At AI Summit – WATCH

4,600 Sailors, 650 Toilets, 45-Minute Bathroom Lines: How US Navy’s $13 Billion Supercarrier Is Battling Persistent Sewage System Failures At Sea Costing $400,00 Per Flush

From Bold to Bhakti: Poonam Pandey Seeks Blessing From Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan, Netizens Say ‘900 Chuhe Khake, Billi Hajj Ko Chali’

No Ranveer Singh, No Aditya Dhar: Dhurandhar Team Skips Award Show After Rs.1200 Cr. Movie Got Dubbed ‘Anti-Pakistan,’ Fans Say ‘Sometimes Silence Is The Strongest Reply’

LATEST NEWS

AUS-W vs IND-W 1st ODI: Beth Mooney’s 76 Guides Australia Women To 6-Wicket Win Over India In Brisbane

CSIR NET Roll Number List Out, Check Eligibility And Key Details Here

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Shubham Pundir’s Batting Masterclass Takes Jammu And Kashmir to 284/2 vs Karnataka on Day 1

Who Was El Tuli? El Mencho’s Possible Successor Shot Dead By Mexican Forces While He Was Trying To Flee

Splitsvilla Fame Mayank Pawar Death Reason: Former Mr. India And Celebrity Fitness Trainer Passes Away At 37

IND vs PAK On June 14 — Check India’s Schedule For Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

IDT Students Showcase Unique Creativity in Surat: Futuristic Tree Based on “Future is Now” Theme Becomes Major Attraction Lippan Art Workshop Held on 22 February; Bandhej Workshop Scheduled for 28 February

Drive Against Cervical Cancer: Centre To Roll Out Free HPV Vaccination For Girls Aged 14 And Above Across India soon

T20 World Cup 2026: Aakash Chopra Slams Senior Journalist On X For Insulting Team India After Defeat To South Africa

Apple To Launch AI Pendent With Visual intelligence: Know What Is It And How It Will Redefine Tech Wearable, Check Details And Release Date

Splitsvilla Fame Mayank Pawar Death Reason: Former Mr. India And Celebrity Fitness Trainer Passes Away At 37

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Splitsvilla Fame Mayank Pawar Death Reason: Former Mr. India And Celebrity Fitness Trainer Passes Away At 37

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Splitsvilla Fame Mayank Pawar Death Reason: Former Mr. India And Celebrity Fitness Trainer Passes Away At 37
Splitsvilla Fame Mayank Pawar Death Reason: Former Mr. India And Celebrity Fitness Trainer Passes Away At 37
Splitsvilla Fame Mayank Pawar Death Reason: Former Mr. India And Celebrity Fitness Trainer Passes Away At 37
Splitsvilla Fame Mayank Pawar Death Reason: Former Mr. India And Celebrity Fitness Trainer Passes Away At 37

QUICK LINKS