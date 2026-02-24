Viral Baby Monkey Punch Has Found A Friend And Protector – ‘Go-Chan’, Who Also Once Faced Abandonment In A Circus – Watch

At the Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan, a small baby monkey named Punch is no longer alone and much of the credit goes to another monkey who understands loneliness all too well.

Punch is a young Japanese macaque, was born in July last year but was rejected by his biological mother soon after birth. Left without the comfort baby macaques normally depend on, he struggled in his early months.

Punch’s first support was ‘Ora-mama’

As per reports, zookeepers stepped in and gave him a stuffed orangutan toy to hold onto. The plush companion, later nicknamed “Ora-mama,” quickly became his emotional support. For months, Punch was rarely seen without it and dragged it across the ground, hugging it tightly and even sleeping beside it.

Videos of the tiny monkey clinging to the toy recently went viral, with people around the world sharing his story under the hashtag #KeepGoingPunch. Many were moved by the sight of such a small creature trying to cope with rejection.

Little Punch now seems to have a bodyguard to protect him.pic.twitter.com/WHOCYD9sPI — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 23, 2026

Who is Punch’s friend Go-Chan?

The real turning point in Punch’s life did not come from a toy. It came from another monkey named Go-chan.

Go-chan’s own past is painful. He grew up in a circus and never truly fit in with other monkeys. He was bullied by the troop, and the stress left its mark on his body. Eventually, he was moved to the zoo where Punch now lives.

When Punch began trying to integrate with the troop, the experience was overwhelming. At first, other monkeys did not immediately accept him. But then something changed.

Caretakers noticed that Go-chan began staying close to Punch. In one powerful moment caught on video, an older monkey who is identified as Go-chan was seen embracing the young macaque. It was more than just contact. It looked like comfort.

Go-Chan is always by Punch’s side

“Another monkey was grooming him, which is a clear indication of acceptance,” a zoo spokesperson said, describing the recent progress. Videos now show Punch playing with other young macaques and climbing onto their backs. However, it is Go-chan who remains by his side, often protecting him.

Zookeepers remain hopeful. “I think there will come a day when he no longer needs his stuffed toy,” they said.

For many watching, the bond between Punch and Go-chan feels deeply human. They were two monkeys who were both once isolated but now found understanding in each other.

