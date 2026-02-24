‘Koi Itna Gawar Kaise Ho Sakta Hai’: Noida’s Flower Festival Turns Into ‘Loot Zone’ As Viral Video Shows Visitors Stealing Flowers At Shivalik Park, Spark Civic Sense Debate | WATCH

Noida: What began as a vibrant celebration of art and nature at Noida’s Flower Festival 2026 has sparked debate after videos surfaced showing visitors allegedly plucking flowers from decorative installations. The event, held at Shivalik Park in Sector 22A, drew large crowds eager to view elaborate floral displays and themed exhibits.

Clips now circulating online have shifted attention from the festival’s creativity to questions about civic behaviour.

Visitors Allegedly Seen Removing Flowers

In one viral video, several attendees are seen taking flowers directly from the exhibition setups and walking away. A man recording the scene is heard criticizing the group, saying people had come to damage the displays rather than appreciate them. He remarks that despite appearing educated, their behaviour lacked civic sense.

“People are stealing even flowers..” 🤡🇮🇳 A video reportedly from Shivalik Park in

Noida, showing a group of people stealing flowers meant for public decoration. They all are educated and residents of NCR, but look at their civic sense. Disgraceful! pic.twitter.com/nLVNMExDwi — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) February 23, 2026

Another clip shows a man handing freshly plucked flowers to his partner. The person filming sarcastically comments that people were taking flowers for free to impress their spouses, questioning the logic behind harming public property for personal gestures.

A woman at the venue is also heard confronting those involved, urging them to act responsibly. Despite objections, some individuals allegedly continued removing flowers.

Heated Exchange Caught On Camera

As tensions rose, the situation reportedly escalated into a verbal argument. When challenged, one woman allegedly discarded the flowers and responded defiantly. At one point, a man argued that “everyone is doing it,” questioning why his group was being singled out.

The complainant countered that widespread wrongdoing does not justify repeating it. Both sides were seen recording each other on their phones, and references to possible police involvement were reportedly made during the confrontation.

Social Media Debate Over Civic Responsibility

The videos have triggered widespread reactions online, with many users expressing disappointment over the damage to public installations. Several commenters noted that such festivals require significant planning, public funds and community effort.

The controversy has reignited discussions about civic responsibility and public conduct at large events. While the Flower Festival 2026 aimed to offer residents a colourful cultural experience, the viral clips have overshadowed the artistic showcase and shifted focus to concerns about maintaining shared public spaces.

