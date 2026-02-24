4,600 Sailors, 650 Toilets, 45-Minute Bathroom Lines: How US Navy’s $13 Billion Supercarrier Is Battling Persistent Sewage System Failures At Sea Costing $400,00 Per Flush

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the Navy’s newest and biggest aircraft carrier, just can’t seem to shake its plumbing problems. Nearly a decade after its debut, the ship touted as a symbol of American power still battles with constant sewage breakdowns, according to US media.

USS Gerald R. Ford’s Plumbing Crisis Deepens

The Navy keeps saying these issues don’t stop the Ford from doing its job, even as the ship gears up for possible military action against Iran. But reports keep piling up: pipes clog, toilets overflow, and the crew deals with the mess every day.

It’s not just a minor inconvenience. Emails obtained by NPR show 205 sewage failures in just four days, with engineering teams working 19-hour shifts to keep things under control.

Sailors talk about unsanitary conditions and sinking morale, especially now that their mission has been extended again, pushing the Ford close to the record for the longest deployment in Navy history.

Navy’s Most Advanced Supercarrier Battles Persistent Sewage System Failures at Sea

The Ford launched in 2017, loaded with new tech and a $13 billion price tag. One of its innovations was a vacuum-based sewage system borrowed from cruise ships, meant to save water.

Sounds smart, but the narrow pipes just can’t keep up with the needs of over 4,600 sailors. Clogs and vacuum failures are constant.

Fixing them isn’t cheap, either. Each acid flush to clear the system costs $400,000, reports Forbes. During a 2025 deployment off Venezuela, the Navy Times said the crew needed sewage-related repairs nearly every day.

And things aren’t getting better. External help has been called in more than 40 times since 2023, with most of those incidents happening just in 2025.

Now, as Ford’s deployment stretches into 2026 amid growing tensions in the Middle East, the basic act of using the bathroom remains a daily headache for the crew.

US Navy Carrier’s $13B Sewage Woes Continue

Officially, Navy leaders say these problems don’t hurt the ship’s combat abilities. But critics aren’t convinced. They question how a $13 billion supercarrier loaded with advanced aircraft and next-gen nuclear reactors ends up with toilets that don’t work. For them, it’s a sign of deeper flaws in the ship’s design and oversight.

Meanwhile, frustration and exhaustion are mounting among sailors stuck on board, dealing with a sewage system that just won’t cooperate.

As the Ford sails on, its plumbing woes are a reminder that even the most advanced warships can be tripped up by the most basic systems. With so much at stake, fixing these problems isn’t just about comfort it is about keeping the Navy’s best ship ready for whatever comes next.

ALSO READ: US Congressman Tony Gonzales Asks Aide For Midnight ‘Sexy Pic’, She Responds ‘This Is Too Far, Boss’ – Weeks Later Regina Ann Santos-Aviles Sets Herself On Fire, Shocking Claims Emerge