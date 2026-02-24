LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Make Me Pregnant, Earn Rs 12 Lakh': Bihar Police Bust Bizarre 'Pregnancy Job' Scam, 5 Arrested

‘Make Me Pregnant, Earn Rs 12 Lakh’: Bihar Police Bust Bizarre ‘Pregnancy Job’ Scam, 5 Arrested

Bihar Police have busted a bizarre “pregnancy job” scam in Nalanda district, arresting five accused, including a minor.

Bihar police have arrested 5 in connection with the pregnancy scam. (AI Image)
Bihar police have arrested 5 in connection with the pregnancy scam. (AI Image)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Published: February 24, 2026 14:55:13 IST

‘Make Me Pregnant, Earn Rs 12 Lakh’: Bihar Police Bust Bizarre ‘Pregnancy Job’ Scam, 5 Arrested

Bihar Pregnancy Scam: “Get me pregnant and take home a 2BHK flat, a car and 12 lakh rupees” – these were the lofty promises made by scamsters in the now-busted bizarre “pregnancy job” scam in Bihar. 

In decisive action against this new-age scam, Bihar Police busted one such gang in Nalanda district, arresting five accused, including one minor.

Lured With Videos, Texts 

The racket allegedly used messages, videos and fake company links to lure victims into their trap before siphoning off their money in the name of registration fees.

As per reports, after receiving intelligence inputs about the ongoing scam, Nalanda Superintendent of Police Bharat Soni ordered raids in Katarisara. 

Acting on a tip-off, police teams conducted searches in fields and at multiple locations across Khandha, Sundarpur and Barith villages, which led to the arrests.

Apprising about the raids, Station House Officer Dharmendra Kumar said, “Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted in Khandha and five fraudsters, including a minor, were arrested.”

The police have also seized seven mobile phones, several SIM cards of different companies, and incriminating documents during the bust, the officer added.

Sophisticated Modus Operandi

The investigators revealed that the scamsters used a multi-layer approach in carrying out the fraud. Initially, victims were contacted over texts and WhatsApp with offers of earning as much as 10-12 lakhs for helping women conceive. 

The fraudsters also sent photos and videos of women to gullible men and even allowed conversations to earn their trust.

“Choose Woman Yourself, Pay Registration Fee”

As per reports, the victims were told that they could choose the women from among the photos sent over WhatsApp chats. Once the target was locked, the victims were asked to pay registration and processing fees.

In several cases, the accused allegedly sent fraudulent links posing as those of legitimate companies. 

Investigators said that once victims clicked on these links, their mobile phones were hacked and money was siphoned off from their bank accounts.

Region Infamous For Lottery, Medical Frauds

Police added that the modus operandi appears to be an extension of earlier fraud patterns reported from the region. 

Katarisara had previously been associated with lottery scams and fake medical advertisements promising treatment for “incurable and secret diseases”, through which large sums were collected in the name of cures. 

In another scheme, victims were informed via phone calls or SMS that they had won prizes such as motorcycles or cars and were asked to deposit a fee to claim them.

Those arrested have been identified as Prabhat Kumar of Maira village, Nitish Kumar of Sakuchidih, Pritam Kumar of Govardhan Bigha and Anil Kumar of Mudlachak in Warisliganj, Nawada district. 

A minor has also been detained. Police said further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and trace the money trail.

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 2:55 PM IST
‘Make Me Pregnant, Earn Rs 12 Lakh’: Bihar Police Bust Bizarre ‘Pregnancy Job’ Scam, 5 Arrested

QUICK LINKS