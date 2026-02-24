AIIMS Gorakhpur Woman Doctor From Nagaland Alleges Sexual, Racial Abuse Amid Row Over Harassment Of 3 Arunachal Women In Delhi

AIIMS Gorakhpur Case: Three accused were arrested by the Gorakhpur Police on Tuesday after a third-year resident doctor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur, belonging to Nagaland, alleged racial abuse and sexual harassment near the institute’s campus.

While the police have registered a case and launched a probe into the matter, the alleged incident stirred strong reactions from various quarters.

Meghalaya CM Launches Sharp Criticism

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday strongly condemned the incident and described it as “deeply shameful,” while demanding stern action against the accused.

“Racial discrimination and sexual harassment of women from the North East should not just be a headline, sensationalised, forgotten and revived every time a fresh incident appears. The racial and sexual abuse of a resident Doctor of AIIMS Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, from Nagaland is deeply shameful,” Sangma wrote in a post on microblogging site X.

“Outraging a woman’s modesty is not what a civilised nation should tolerate. They are your sisters and daughters, too. I urge the authorities to take stringent action against the perpetrators,” the Northeastern leader further added.

Woman Doctor Chased, Sexually Molested – Police

As per reports, the incident took place on Sunday, February 22, around 8 PM when the resident doctor was returning from the Orion Mall in Mohaddipur.

According to the police, the accused followed the doctor for 1.5 kilometers and molested her while hurling racial slurs.

In her complaint filed on Sunday, the doctor said that when she was near Gate No. 2 of the institute, close to the army camp, one of the men allegedly behaved indecently, touched her inappropriately and exposed himself.

She cried for help, following which the men fled the spot.

Case Registered Under Stringent Sections

Acting on the doctor’s complaint, police registered an FIR on Monday at the AIIMS police station under Sections 74, 296A, 352 and 351C of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Yogendra Singh, Circle Officer (Cantonment), said.

“The three accused have been arrested,” said Abhinav Tyagi, Gorakhpur’s Superintendent of Police (City).

“With the help of CCTV footage, they were identified as Suraj Gupta, Aditya Rajpoot and Amit Vishvkarma, between the ages of 21 and 24. The motorcycle has been recovered,” he added.

The police tracked the accused using CCTV footage, which helped identify the motorcycle linked to them, Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kaustubh said.

“Four police teams were formed to track them down,” the SSP added.

The comes just days after three women from Arunachal Pradesh, residing in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, alleged that a neighbouring couple hurled racial slurs and verbal abuses at them following a dispute over minor repair work.

Malviya Nagar police have registered an FIR based on the women’s complaint under Sections 79 (acts or words intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (common intention), and 196 (promoting enmity, hatred or disharmony between different religious or racial groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the couple – Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain.

