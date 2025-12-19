LIVE TV
Payal Gaming Viral Video: Anjali Arora Opens Up About Her 3 Year Trauma Amid 19-Minute MMS Saga

Payal Gaming Viral Video: Anjali Arora shared an emotional post, sharing she went through the trauma of a fake MMS being circulated using her name. Payal Gaming viral video has triggered intense speculation across platforms. The 1 minute and 20 second MMS amid the ongoing 19 minute video controversy. Multiple screenshots and short clips show her in intimate positions, which continue to circulate, sparking questions about real or deepfakes.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 19, 2025 14:25:15 IST

Payal Gaming Viral Video, a private video said to feature popular YouTuber Payal Dhare, has gone viral on various sites. Amid ongoing speculation over whether the viral 1-minute 20 seconds viral MMS is real or a deepfake, Lock Upp runner-up Anjali Arora opened up about the continued harassment she faces. Recalling her own ordeal, Anjali revealed that nearly three years ago, a morphed, fake MMS video circulated on social media using her name, an experience that left a lasting emotional impact on her life. 

Anjali Arora Reacts To Payal Gaming’s MMS – Emotional Post 

Anjali Arora shared an emotional post, sharing she went through the trauma of a fake MMS being circulated using her name. The same thing is happening to Payal Gaming. She also shared how a minute of entertainment can led to life time trauma, “People don’t realize how damaging their actions are. For them, it’s a minute of entertainment- for us, it becomes years of trauma.” 

Payal Gaming Viral MMS Video 

Payal Gaming viral video has triggered intense speculation across platforms. The 1 minute and 20 second MMS amid the ongoing 19 minute video controversy. Multiple screenshots and short clips show her in intimate positions, which continue to circulate, sparking questions about real or deepfakes. 

In her post, she shared that even now she continues to face relentless abuse in her comment section, with people using obscene language, making vulgar remarks, calling her degrading names, and trolling her without considering the emotional impact of their words.

Who is Payal Dhare? 

Payal Gaming, whose real name is Payal Dhare, is among India’s most prominent gaming content creators. Over the years, she has amassed a huge following, with over 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube. Her popularity also spans social media platforms like Instagram, where she enjoys a fan base of around 4.2 million followers. 

The 21-year-old began her YouTube journey in 2019, sharing gameplay content from popular titles such as PUBG, GTA V, and Battlegrounds Mobile India, among others. Payal has also received multiple awards, including Female Streaming of the Year. 

19 Minute Viral Video 

The 19 minute viral video was a leaked sex tape featuring Bengali influencer Sofik SK and his girlfriend and was trending all over the web. The influencer also posted a public apology for the intimate content that disturbed users. Sofik SK’s Instagram followers have rapidly increased to 5,36,000 (536K) after the leaked MMS became viral. His girlfriend also posted an apology online, where she blamed some of her close ones for leaking the private videos due to jealousy. 

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 1:42 PM IST
