Who Is Princy Parikh? Social Media Influencer, RJ Receives Rape Threats, Faces Body-Shaming, Forced To Delete Viral Reel

Princy Parikh: Social media influencer and radio jockey Princy Parikh has alleged that she received rape threats and body-shaming comments after posting a reel with a South African cricketer following India’s 76-run defeat in the T20 World Cup 2026 match in Ahmedabad.

The reel, captioned “What a player,” showed Parikh posing with the cricketer after the game. A playful line within the video read, “I thought we were friends.” However, what began as a celebratory post soon turned into a wave of online abuse.

Parikh later deleted the reel from Facebook, citing the volume and severity of threatening and derogatory messages.

Why Is Princy Parikh Receiving Threats?

After the video went live, Parikh said she began receiving graphic rape threats and hundreds of comments targeting her appearance. In an Instagram story, she wrote that she removed the reel because she “couldn’t bear” the disturbing messages.

She also stated that she plans to file a police complaint against those who sent abusive messages. In a follow-up post, she said she would share usernames of offenders and inform their employers, adding that “nobody deserves this.”

The incident has reignited conversations around online harassment, particularly the abuse women face on social media during high-profile sporting events.

Who Is Princy Parikh?

Princy Parikh is a popular RJ associated with Mirchi Plus and is widely known on social media under the handle @princyparriikh. She has built a strong digital presence with over 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

Starting her journey as an anonymous writer, Parikh initially hesitated to share her poetry publicly due to her conservative family background. She posted her first video in 2016, and her heartfelt shayari and storytelling style quickly gained traction online.

Over the years, she has become known for her poetic narratives, witty on-air presence, and signature pickup lines. Her work in digital and radio media has earned her recognition, including the Impact Best Mega Influencer award.

