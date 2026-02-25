T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Still Alive! How They Can Qualify For Semifinals After England Defeat in Super 8 Clash

Pakistan had a forgettable outing against England in the Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 after the Men in Green suffered a defeat in Pallekele. Chasing 165, England rode on an emphatic hundred from Harry Brook to go over the line two wickets in the final over.

The loss against the Kiwis has dented Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals. They earlier had to settle with one point after the match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain.

But the Salman Ali Agha-led side still has a chance to qualify for the semi-finals in the tournament. Pakistan will play their next and last Super 8 match against Sri Lanka on February 28. To stay in contention, Pakistan will have to win this match. If they defeat the Lankan Lions, they will have three points.

Before this encounter, England who have already qualified after winning their first two matches, will play New Zealand on February 27. “We just have to wait and see how the other results go. We’ll be hoping they go our way, and then we know we’ll have to win against Sri Lanka,” Agha said after the match.

Clean and confident! 🔥 Harry Brook steps out with confidence and sends Shadab Khan straight back over the ropes for a huge six! 🔥 He brought up his fifty under pressure, but the job is not done yet. 👀 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | SUPER 8, #ENGvPAK ➡️ LIVE NOW 👉… pic.twitter.com/qjZm3RDV7h — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 24, 2026

Qualification Scenarios

Scenario 1: If Pakistan beat Sri Lanka, they need England to defeat New Zealand and Sri Lanka to beat New Zealand. In that case, Pakistan will finish second in the group.

Scenario 2: If Pakistan beat Sri Lanka and New Zealand win one of their two matches, both teams could end up on three points. Then, qualification will depend on the Net Run Rate.

Scenario 3: If Pakistan lose to Sri Lanka, they are out of the tournament.

Scenario 4: If matches are washed out due to rain, teams could finish level on points. In that case, the team with the best Net Run Rate among Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand will join England in the semi-finals.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026 | Influencer RJ Gets Rape Threats, Body-Shamed After Sharing Insta Reel With David Miller Goes Viral

