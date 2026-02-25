LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: Influencer RJ Gets Rape Threats, Body-Shamed After Sharing Insta Reel With David Miller Goes Viral

T20 World Cup 2026: Influencer RJ Gets Rape Threats, Body-Shamed After Sharing Insta Reel With David Miller Goes Viral

Influencer Princy Parikh has taken down her viral reel featuring South African cricketer David Miller after facing a barrage of online abuse, including rape threats and body-shaming remarks. The video, which was shared after South Africa’s victory over India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, had gained significant attention on social media.

Princy Parikh with David Miller (Image Credits: Instagram/ princyparikh)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: February 25, 2026 12:24:44 IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Influencer RJ Gets Rape Threats, Body-Shamed After Sharing Insta Reel With David Miller Goes Viral

Influencer Princy Parikh has deleted a viral reel featuring South African cricketer David Miller after she said she was subjected to rape threats and body-shaming comments online. The video was posted following South Africa’s commanding 76-run win over India in their Super 8 clash of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad last Sunday.

Miller played a decisive role in the victory, smashing a half-century to power South Africa to 187/7. His aggressive knock proved too much for the Indian side, which failed to chase down the imposing total. After the match, Parikh uploaded a light-hearted reel in which she appeared to tease Miller, slow-clapping as she walked around him jokingly. The clip quickly gained traction online.

However, what began as a playful post soon spiralled into a wave of abuse. Parikh revealed on Instagram Stories that she was overwhelmed by graphic rape threats and hundreds of comments targeting her appearance. Describing the experience as deeply distressing, she said she felt like “disappearing” after reading the messages.

In response, she removed the reel from Facebook and announced plans to take legal action. Parikh stated that she intends to file a police complaint against those responsible and warned that she would share screenshots of abusive messages along with usernames, potentially exposing offenders to their employers and families. “Nobody deserves this,” she wrote, asserting that such behaviour must face consequences.

Meanwhile, the defeat has left India in a precarious position in the tournament. With a net run rate of -3.8, their path to the semi-finals has become increasingly difficult. Even victories in their remaining matches may not guarantee qualification, given the strong net run rates of the top two teams in the group. As India prepares for a must-win encounter against Zimbabwe in Chennai, scrutiny has also intensified around team selection decisions, adding further pressure to an already tense campaign.

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 10:49 AM IST
QUICK LINKS