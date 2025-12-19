LIVE TV
Home > Business > Infosys ADR Explained: Rockets 38% In US Trading Amid Classic Short Squeeze, Hits 52-Week High As NYSE Pauses; Everything You Need to Know

Infosys ADR surged over 38% in early US trading due to a classic short squeeze, triggering a NYSE halt. Thin liquidity, forced buying, and technical factors caused the spectacular rally.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 19, 2025 23:02:04 IST

Infosys ADR Surges to 52-Week High in Early US Trade

The American Depository Receipt (ADR) of Infosys Ltd triggered a new 52-week high in the very first moments of US trading as intense short-covering captivated the market and caused a trading halt. The stock price once shot up nearly 40 percent at the very beginning, putting short sellers in a very awkward situation, before the volatility curb held the price. At 21:37 IST, the ADR price was still $21.90, which is 14.08 percent above the last close, a very large price fluctuation for a large-cap IT company.

This was a classic short squeeze situation for traders: low liquidity, forced buying, and quick price increases within minutes. If you missed it, you were just a spectator. If you chased it late, you were likely to be burned.

Infosys ADR Spike: A Short Squeeze Drama Unfolds

As per the reports, the sudden rise in Infosys ADR was like a quintessential short squeeze. It is said that a major lender withdrew a substantial amount of Infosys ADR shares from lending, which led to an immediate reduction of supply and also surprised the short sellers. What followed was panic buying. The traders who had short positions rushed into the open market to cover their bets and, in doing so, were aggressively bidding up prices in a market segment that does not see high daily volumes.

Short squeezes are a familiar sight in US markets, especially in stocks that have very high borrow utilization, tight lending pools, and low free float. When there is suddenly no availability of shares to cover the short positions, the shorts are left with one option only: buying back the shares at the price that the market determines.

The resulting demand feeds off itself, thus pushing prices higher by the minute. In the case of Infosys ADR, the confrontation between thin liquidity and urgent buying turned a normal recall into a sharp and spectacular rally.

Infosys ADR Spike: Key Drivers And Technical Insights

Topic Key Points
Liquidity Mismatch Amplified the Rally – Infosys ADR normally trades 7–8 million shares daily.
– Lender reportedly recalled 45–50 million shares, far exceeding normal liquidity.
– The imbalance between forced buying and available supply magnified the price spike.
Nothing Fundamental—Purely a Technical Move – The ADR spike was purely technical.
– No impact or signal regarding company fundamentals or IT sector outlook.
No company-specific announcements from Infosys justified the move.

Infosys ADR Halted After 38% Intraday Jump

According to Reuters, Infosys ADR surged over 38 percent, briefly touching nearly $27, before the NYSE halted trading due to extreme volatility. Meanwhile, Infosys shares in India closed with modest gains of 0.7 percent at ₹1,638 on the NSE.

What Is An ADR And Why Does It Matter?

  • An American Depositary Receipt (ADR) allows US investors to trade shares of foreign companies on US exchanges without dealing with overseas markets or currencies.
  • ADR prices can diverge from domestic shares due to differences in liquidity, sentiment, and trading hours.

Does The ADR Halt Affect Infosys Shares In India?

  • Not directly. Infosys shares in India saw only marginal gains, indicating that the ADR spike was driven largely by US market mechanics and sentiment, rather than any fundamental change in the company’s outlook.

NYSE Halt Trading In Infosys ADR- Here’s Why

  • US exchanges typically pause trading when a stock shows extreme intraday volatility.
  • Infosys ADR’s over 38% jump was considered abnormal for a large-cap IT stock.
  • The trading halt was triggered to ensure orderly trading and proper information dissemination.
First published on: Dec 19, 2025 11:02 PM IST
Tags: Infosys ADRInfosys ADR Explained

QUICK LINKS