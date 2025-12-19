Infosys ADR Explained: Rockets 38% In US Trading Amid Classic Short Squeeze, Hits 52-Week High As NYSE Pauses; Everything You Need to Know

As per the reports, the sudden rise in Infosys ADR was like a quintessential short squeeze. It is said that a major lender withdrew a substantial amount of Infosys ADR shares from lending, which led to an immediate reduction of supply and also surprised the short sellers. What followed was panic buying. The traders who had short positions rushed into the open market to cover their bets and, in doing so, were aggressively bidding up prices in a market segment that does not see high daily volumes.

Short squeezes are a familiar sight in US markets, especially in stocks that have very high borrow utilization, tight lending pools, and low free float. When there is suddenly no availability of shares to cover the short positions, the shorts are left with one option only: buying back the shares at the price that the market determines.

The resulting demand feeds off itself, thus pushing prices higher by the minute. In the case of Infosys ADR, the confrontation between thin liquidity and urgent buying turned a normal recall into a sharp and spectacular rally.

Infosys ADR Spike: Key Drivers And Technical Insights