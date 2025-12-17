From Instagram Fame To Rs 150 Crore ARR: How Kusha Kapila’s UnderNeat Raises $6 Million And Redefines Influencer-Led Commerce In India’s Shapewear Market

Creator-Led Commerce Takes Off: Kusha Kapila’s stellar Entry Into Shapewear Market

Kusha Kapila, the creator whose eccentric content and down-to-earth humor have charmed the worldwide audience of Instagram and other platforms, has always been a favorite of the internet.

But now she is transferring that fan love to the business industry, along with a big bang! Kusha, co-founding UnderNeat, a women’s shapewear and innerwear brand, has turned her online fame into a huge business storm. The company has already crossed the unbelievable figure of Rs 150 crore in annual recurring revenue in just eight months, which is a clear indication that social media power can be transformed into market strength.

Kusha’s entry into shapewear is not a mere move to sell but the establishment of a brand that will be talking to real women. To this end, the marketing strategy of UnderNeat has been built on Kusha’s huge online following.

The marketing team of UnderNeat has been sharp, smart, and even highly praiseworthy. The fans are no longer just rooting from a distance, they are buying, sharing, and spreading the buzz.

“Eight months ago, we were two people with a dream and zero customers. Today, we’ve crossed Rs 150 crore in ARR, served two lakh customers, and built a team of 30.”

UnderNeat, The company co-founded by Kusha Kapila, is no longer just a business focused on influencer marketing; it has turned this phenomenon into a successful one that generated Rs 150 crore in annual recurring revenue in only eight months. The brand, which has more than 200 thousand customers and thirty employees, illustrates the rapid growth, savvy marketing, and the mighty influence of creator-led commerce in the shapewear market of India.

UnderNeat Market Growth Overview & Key Milestones

UnderNeat's Bold Entry: Social Media Fame Meets India's Growing Shapewear Market Launch Strategy and Market Potential: UnderNeat, which was co-founded by Kusha Kapila, officially launched on March 30 and entered India's fragmented and unserved shapewear market. And it really made a splash! By using Kapila's huge social media presence of more than 4 million, the brand almost reached 400,000 followers on Instagram in just two days, this is a strong indication that online loyalty can lead to significant sales. Indian Market For UnderNeat The Indian market is still small for shapewear compared to the overall apparel market, but it is very fast-growing as fabrics are getting lighter, softer, and more bearable every day. The global compression and shapewear market is estimated to nearly double in size within the next ten years, and hence the timing couldn't be better. UnderNeat's blend of social influence, budget-friendly pricing, and strategic product focus not only spells participation but also means leading the charge. Pricing Strategy And Product Range UnderNeat faces Kim Kardashian's Skims in a clever way, selling almost the same shapewear with a price reduction of 30–40%. The company's willingness to sacrifice its profit margin and attract customers has made the aforementioned products, swimwear, loungewear, and accessories for women 18–40 years old the next target of expansion. Who are UnderNeat's competitors in the Indian shapewear market? The Indian shapewear market includes established brands like Zivame, Clovia, and Jockey, along with newer labels focused on fit and customization. What gives UnderNeat an edge over its competitors? UnderNeat's early traction suggests that its combination of social influence, accessible pricing, and focused product offerings may provide a competitive advantage in this fast-growing category.