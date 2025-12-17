LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > From Instagram Fame To Rs 150 Crore ARR: How Kusha Kapila’s UnderNeat Raises $6 Million And Redefines Influencer-Led Commerce In India’s Shapewear Market

From Instagram Fame To Rs 150 Crore ARR: How Kusha Kapila’s UnderNeat Raises $6 Million And Redefines Influencer-Led Commerce In India’s Shapewear Market

Kusha Kapila’s UnderNeat transforms social media fame into business success, generating Rs 150 crore ARR in eight months. Creator-led commerce, strategic pricing, and strong marketing drive rapid growth in India’s shapewear market.

Kusha Kapila’s UnderNeat Raises $6 Million
Kusha Kapila’s UnderNeat Raises $6 Million

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 17, 2025 11:31:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Instagram Fame To Rs 150 Crore ARR: How Kusha Kapila’s UnderNeat Raises $6 Million And Redefines Influencer-Led Commerce In India’s Shapewear Market

Creator-Led Commerce Takes Off: Kusha Kapila’s stellar Entry Into Shapewear Market

Kusha Kapila, the creator whose eccentric content and down-to-earth humor have charmed the worldwide audience of Instagram and other platforms, has always been a favorite of the internet.

But now she is transferring that fan love to the business industry, along with a big bang! Kusha, co-founding UnderNeat, a women’s shapewear and innerwear brand, has turned her online fame into a huge business storm. The company has already crossed the unbelievable figure of Rs 150 crore in annual recurring revenue in just eight months, which is a clear indication that social media power can be transformed into market strength.

Kusha’s entry into shapewear is not a mere move to sell but the establishment of a brand that will be talking to real women. To this end, the marketing strategy of UnderNeat has been built on Kusha’s huge online following.

The marketing team of UnderNeat has been sharp, smart, and even highly praiseworthy. The fans are no longer just rooting from a distance, they are buying, sharing, and spreading the buzz.

From Instagram Fame To Rs 150 Crore ARR: How Kusha Kapila’s UnderNeat Raises $6 Million And Redefines Influencer-Led Commerce In India’s Shapewear Market

“Eight months ago, we were two people with a dream and zero customers. Today, we’ve crossed Rs 150 crore in ARR, served two lakh customers, and built a team of 30.”

UnderNeat, The company co-founded by Kusha Kapila, is no longer just a business focused on influencer marketing; it has turned this phenomenon into a successful one that generated Rs 150 crore in annual recurring revenue in only eight months. The brand, which has more than 200 thousand customers and thirty employees, illustrates the rapid growth, savvy marketing, and the mighty influence of creator-led commerce in the shapewear market of India.

UnderNeat Market Growth Overview & Key Milestones

  • Funding Boost: Secured $6 million in a pre-Series A round from Fireside Ventures, building on a $1 million seed-stage investment.
  • Blazing Growth: From a humble start with just two founders and zero customers, UnderNeat has skyrocketed in eight months.
  • Revenue Milestone: Achieved an astonishing Rs 150 crore in annual recurring revenue (ARR).
  • Customer Base Expansion: Served over 2 lakh customers across India in record time.
  • Team Growth: Expanded from a duo to a dedicated team of 30 employees, powering rapid scale and operations.
  • Market Impact: Demonstrates the power of creator-led commerce, turning social media influence into tangible business success.
  • Strategic Edge: Combines online fame, product focus, and smart marketing to capture a growing share in India’s shapewear market.

UnderNeat’s Bold Entry: Social Media Fame Meets India’s Growing Shapewear Market

Launch Strategy and Market Potential: UnderNeat, which was co-founded by Kusha Kapila, officially launched on March 30 and entered India’s fragmented and unserved shapewear market. And it really made a splash! By using Kapila’s huge social media presence of more than 4 million, the brand almost reached 400,000 followers on Instagram in just two days, this is a strong indication that online loyalty can lead to significant sales.

Indian Market For UnderNeat

The Indian market is still small for shapewear compared to the overall apparel market, but it is very fast-growing as fabrics are getting lighter, softer, and more bearable every day. The global compression and shapewear market is estimated to nearly double in size within the next ten years, and hence the timing couldn’t be better.

UnderNeat’s blend of social influence, budget-friendly pricing, and strategic product focus not only spells participation but also means leading the charge.

Pricing Strategy And Product Range

UnderNeat faces Kim Kardashian’s Skims in a clever way, selling almost the same shapewear with a price reduction of 30–40%. The company’s willingness to sacrifice its profit margin and attract customers has made the aforementioned products, swimwear, loungewear, and accessories for women 18–40 years old the next target of expansion.

(With Inputs From Linkedin)
Also Read: 8th Pay Commission: Will Arrears Start From January 1, 2026? Employees Seek..
First published on: Dec 17, 2025 10:47 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: affordable shapewearannual recurring revenueCloviacreator-led commercefashion startups IndiaFireside Ventureshome-hero-pos-7India shapewear marketIndian apparel marketinfluencer-led businessJockeyKusha Kapilaonline brand Indiapre-Series A fundingRs 150 crore ARRshapewear competitors Indiasocial media marketing Indiastartup success storyUnderNeatUnderNeat launchZivame

RELATED News

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Allotment: QIBs Go All Out, Retail Investors Play Safe; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide To Check You Part

Are Trump’s 50% Tariffs Driving India’s Rupee To Record Lows And How Long Will The Slide Last? Experts Explain

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens on a Tightrope; Sensex, Nifty Show Caution After Turbulent Week

Stocks to Watch Today: IndiGo, Tata Power, Park Medi World, HCL, Glenmark, Ola, Vedanta And Many Other In Focus On 17 December

Who Is Vidit Aatrey, The IIT-Delhi Alumnus Behind Meesho’s Rise And India’s Newest Billionaire CEO

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Pollution Emergency: AQI Hits Season’s Worst, Government Mandates 50% Work From Home For All Offices

From Sydney To Amsterdam To New York, Jews Under Attack Worldwide – Do Recent Attacks Strengthen Israel’s Argument Against Hamas, Palestine?

‘What is the Point of Visiting Premanand Ji?’: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma CRITICISED After RUDE Behaviour at Mumbai Airport | Watch Video

IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where, and How to Watch India vs South Africa Lucknow match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Who Is Mallika Sagar? The Face Of IPL Auctions And A Woman Of Many Firsts – A Look At Her Journey

Argentina-India Strengthen Cooperation In Agricultural Research

Good News For Redmi, Poco And Xiaomi Users, HyperOS 3 Launched For More Phones, Make Your Life Easy With Deep Think And AI features

Warner Bros Discovery Set to Reject $108.4 Billion Paramount Bid, Stick With Netflix Offer in High-Stakes Media Battle

From Instagram Fame To Rs 150 Crore ARR: How Kusha Kapila’s UnderNeat Raises $6 Million And Redefines Influencer-Led Commerce In India’s Shapewear Market

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Blockbuster Crosses Rs 400 crore, Delivers Biggest-Ever Hindi Second Week Record

From Instagram Fame To Rs 150 Crore ARR: How Kusha Kapila’s UnderNeat Raises $6 Million And Redefines Influencer-Led Commerce In India’s Shapewear Market

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Instagram Fame To Rs 150 Crore ARR: How Kusha Kapila’s UnderNeat Raises $6 Million And Redefines Influencer-Led Commerce In India’s Shapewear Market

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Instagram Fame To Rs 150 Crore ARR: How Kusha Kapila’s UnderNeat Raises $6 Million And Redefines Influencer-Led Commerce In India’s Shapewear Market
From Instagram Fame To Rs 150 Crore ARR: How Kusha Kapila’s UnderNeat Raises $6 Million And Redefines Influencer-Led Commerce In India’s Shapewear Market
From Instagram Fame To Rs 150 Crore ARR: How Kusha Kapila’s UnderNeat Raises $6 Million And Redefines Influencer-Led Commerce In India’s Shapewear Market
From Instagram Fame To Rs 150 Crore ARR: How Kusha Kapila’s UnderNeat Raises $6 Million And Redefines Influencer-Led Commerce In India’s Shapewear Market

QUICK LINKS