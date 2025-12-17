From Instagram Fame To Rs 150 Crore ARR: How Kusha Kapila’s UnderNeat Raises $6 Million And Redefines Influencer-Led Commerce In India’s Shapewear Market

Creator-Led Commerce Takes Off: Kusha Kapila’s stellar Entry Into Shapewear Market
Kusha Kapila, the creator whose eccentric content and down-to-earth humor have charmed the worldwide audience of Instagram and other platforms, has always been a favorite of the internet.
But now she is transferring that fan love to the business industry, along with a big bang! Kusha, co-founding UnderNeat, a women’s shapewear and innerwear brand, has turned her online fame into a huge business storm. The company has already crossed the unbelievable figure of Rs 150 crore in annual recurring revenue in just eight months, which is a clear indication that social media power can be transformed into market strength.
Kusha’s entry into shapewear is not a mere move to sell but the establishment of a brand that will be talking to real women. To this end, the marketing strategy of UnderNeat has been built on Kusha’s huge online following.
The marketing team of UnderNeat has been sharp, smart, and even highly praiseworthy. The fans are no longer just rooting from a distance, they are buying, sharing, and spreading the buzz.
“Eight months ago, we were two people with a dream and zero customers. Today, we’ve crossed Rs 150 crore in ARR, served two lakh customers, and built a team of 30.”
UnderNeat Market Growth Overview & Key Milestones
- Funding Boost: Secured $6 million in a pre-Series A round from Fireside Ventures, building on a $1 million seed-stage investment.
- Blazing Growth: From a humble start with just two founders and zero customers, UnderNeat has skyrocketed in eight months.
- Revenue Milestone: Achieved an astonishing Rs 150 crore in annual recurring revenue (ARR).
- Customer Base Expansion: Served over 2 lakh customers across India in record time.
- Team Growth: Expanded from a duo to a dedicated team of 30 employees, powering rapid scale and operations.
- Market Impact: Demonstrates the power of creator-led commerce, turning social media influence into tangible business success.
- Strategic Edge: Combines online fame, product focus, and smart marketing to capture a growing share in India’s shapewear market.
