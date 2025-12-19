LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots Gets Sequel Twist, Returns With New Title, Fans Left Guessing What It's Called Next Big

Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots Gets Sequel Twist, Returns With New Title, Fans Left Guessing What It's Called Next Big

After 15 years, Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots is set to return with a sequel titled 4 Idiots. Director Rajkumar Hirani has reportedly locked the script, bringing back Rancho, Farhan and Raju, while introducing a new character to reflect modern-day challenges.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 19, 2025 14:18:42 IST

Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots Gets Sequel Twist, Returns With New Title, Fans Left Guessing What It’s Called Next Big

Almost fifteen years have passed since the remarkable “All Izz Well” hit that set a new standard for Indian cinema, and now the trio of Rancho, Farhan, and Raju is said to be getting ready for a grand comeback in the movies. Initially, the rumors of a sequel to 3 Idiots were nothing but sheer speculation, but now they have turned into a solid fact, with the insiders from the industry spilling the beans that the director, Rajkumar Hirani, has locked a script for the film officially.

Nevertheless, the most astonishing news for the fans is not just the reunion of the main cast but one big change in branding. The film is said to come back with a title that is quite tempting, 4 Idiots, implying that there will be a huge expansion in the original story’s central aspect of the relationship between the characters.

3 Idiots Franchise Expansion

The move from three to four is not just a matter of changing the numbers; it is a bold step in the direction of franchising that will definitely bear the fruit of growth. Even though Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi are already confirmed to play their legendary characters again, the plot is being crafted to accommodate a fourth person who will be the bridge between the nostalgia of 2009 and the modern-day sensibilities.

It is being talked about that this new character is to be a contemporary Bollywood superstar whose presence in the film will make the title change reasonable. As per the rumors, the screenplay jumps 15 years after the original ending in Ladakh and showcases the characters’ ways of handling the difficulties of adulthood while keeping their rebelliousness against the society’s norms alive.

3 Idiots Superstar Casting

The rumor mill regarding the “fourth idiot’s” superstar casting has been so intense that it actually ignited social media. The followers of the film are now arguing if the new leading character will be fiery and young like Ranbir Kapoor or inclusive of Aamir’s age group, implying the sequel would have the same intellectual and emotional depth as the original.

This film is not like the usual sequels that just reuse the old jokes; it is going to be about the education system’s evolution in the age of AI and digital disruption. The new character is introduced with the expectation that the film will be viewed by young Gen Zs who will then get the “chasing excellence” idea through the kids’ movie and eventually grow up to be the new-age dreamers.

Also Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash’ X Reviews: James Cameron’s Epic Stuns Visually, Divides Fans Over Repetitive, Predictable Story Plot

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 2:18 PM IST
Tags: 3 Idiots4 Idiots movieaamir khan

Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots Gets Sequel Twist, Returns With New Title, Fans Left Guessing What It’s Called Next Big

QUICK LINKS