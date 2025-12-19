LIVE TV
Home > India > Vote At Risk? SIR Fallout In Gujarat As 74 Lakh Names Dropped, Electorate Shrinks From 5.08 Crore To 4.34 Crore

Nearly 74 lakh voters were removed from Gujarat’s draft electoral rolls after the SIR exercise, shrinking the electorate to 4.34 crore and triggering concerns over possible exclusion of genuine voters.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 19, 2025 22:29:56 IST

SIR in Gujarat: 74 Lakh Voters Removed from Draft Electoral Rolls

The decision to carry out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Gujarat has led to the abrupt disappearance of almost 74 lakh voters from the state’s draft electoral rolls. According to officials’ reports to PTI, the already huge reduction in the total electorate amounts to 5.08 crore being cut down to 4.34 crore. The Election Commission reasons that the clean-up will remove deceased, duplicate, and migrated voters, but the enormity of the deletions has raised serious doubts. Is there a risk that genuine voters may be excluded as well? The draft rolls have been made public, and citizens are being urged to verify their names without delay. If you miss the deadline, you might lose your voting right without even knowing it.

EC Publishes Draft Rolls; 73.73 Lakh Names Struck Off In Gujarat

The Election Commission of India (ECI) made public the draft electoral rolls of Gujarat on Friday and the figures are astonishing. The state’s Chief Electoral Officer, Hareet Shukla, announced that 73.73 lakhs of names were removed in the process of cleaning and it not only changed the voter landscape of the state instantly, but it also made the citizens check their status again.

“Before the publication of the draft electoral rolls, a total of 5,08,43,436 voters were registered. After publication, the number has come down to 4,34,70,109,” Shukla said.

SIR In Gujarat: Categories Of Voters Omitted

The names removed from the draft electoral rolls fall under the following categories:

  • Deceased voters: 18,07,278
  • Absent voters: 9,69,662
  • Permanently migrated voters: 40,25,553
  • Voters registered at multiple locations: 3,81,470
  • Others: 1,89,364

Timeline Of The SIR Exercise: Dates That Decide Your Vote

The clock has officially counted through Gujarat’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The clean-up drive started on November 4 and concluded on December 14, setting the stage for a dramatic change in the state’s voter list. With the draft electoral rolls now available, voters are in focus. Have you noticed something missing, such as your name? You have time, but not much of it. The Election Commission has allowed an important period for claims and objections until January 18. Think of it as your last checkpoint. If you miss this deadline, your removal from the voter list might become official, without a single vote being cast.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 10:28 PM IST
