Vote at Risk? SIR Fallout In Gujarat As 74 Lakh Names Dropped, Electorate Shrinks From 5.08 Crore To 4.34 Crore

The Election Commission of India (ECI) made public the draft electoral rolls of Gujarat on Friday and the figures are astonishing. The state’s Chief Electoral Officer, Hareet Shukla, announced that 73.73 lakhs of names were removed in the process of cleaning and it not only changed the voter landscape of the state instantly, but it also made the citizens check their status again.

“Before the publication of the draft electoral rolls, a total of 5,08,43,436 voters were registered. After publication, the number has come down to 4,34,70,109,” Shukla said.

SIR In Gujarat: Categories Of Voters Omitted

The names removed from the draft electoral rolls fall under the following categories:

Deceased voters: 18,07,278

18,07,278 Absent voters: 9,69,662

9,69,662 Permanently migrated voters: 40,25,553

40,25,553 Voters registered at multiple locations: 3,81,470

3,81,470 Others: 1,89,364

Timeline Of The SIR Exercise: Dates That Decide Your Vote

The clock has officially counted through Gujarat’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The clean-up drive started on November 4 and concluded on December 14, setting the stage for a dramatic change in the state’s voter list. With the draft electoral rolls now available, voters are in focus. Have you noticed something missing, such as your name? You have time, but not much of it. The Election Commission has allowed an important period for claims and objections until January 18. Think of it as your last checkpoint. If you miss this deadline, your removal from the voter list might become official, without a single vote being cast.

(With Inputs)

