LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates
LIVE TV
Home > India > How To Update Your PAN Address Online Via Aadhaar eKYC? Check This Quick Guide With Simple Steps

How To Update Your PAN Address Online Via Aadhaar eKYC? Check This Quick Guide With Simple Steps

Updating your PAN address is essential after shifting residence to avoid missing tax and banking communications. Using Aadhaar-based eKYC, you can update your PAN address online without documents via the NSDL/Protean portal. Here’s a simple step-by-step guide, fees and timelines.

How to update PAN address online (PHOTO: X)
How to update PAN address online (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 19, 2025 21:15:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How To Update Your PAN Address Online Via Aadhaar eKYC? Check This Quick Guide With Simple Steps

Banking and tax filing, as well as the majority of financial transactions, require your PAN card. In case you have changed your residence or changed cities, then it is important to update your PAN address so that all governmental and financial mail can reach you in time.

You Might Be Interested In

The following is a brief tutorial on how to change your PAN address with an easy process with the help of Aadhaar-based eKYC.

Change PAN address with Aadhaar

Access the NSDL or Protean portal, select Aadhaar-based eKYC address update by going to Change or Correction in PAN Data.

You Might Be Interested In

Confirm your identity on your Aadhaar-linked cell phone through OTP and you are good to go. Your PAN record will be updated by your Aadhaar address.

Make sure that your Aadhaar address is kept updated

Before updating PAN, check Aadhaar address on UIDAI Web site or mAadhaar application. First update Aadhaar to avoid the PAN hassles. Accuracy is key.

Paperwork and authentication procedure

No documents are needed. Only make sure of the Aadhaar-PAN link and the Aadhaar-mobile link. Get OTP, file and monitor with a 15-digit acknowledgement figure. A new card will be sent to the new address.

Address update cost/timeline update

PAN update costs Rs 96 (incl. GST). Pay through net banking, UPI, Card, or wallet. Get ePAN immediately upon update, physical card in 10-15 days.

Maintain an up-to-date financial identity

Nowadays, in the digital era, it is a necessity to have your identity documents up to date! Fill PAN address through Aadhaar eKYC to have smooth access to tax information, government schemes and finances. 

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu SIR Draft Electoral Roll 2025: How To Check Your Name In The Voter List But What If It’s Missing? Check Easy Step-By-Step Guide Here

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 9:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Aadhaar Cardlatest india newslatest trending newsPAN Card

RELATED News

Why Are Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood And Others Facing Heat From ED? Crackdown Continues As ₹19.86 Crore In Celebrity Assets Attached

Tamil Nadu SIR Draft Electoral Roll 2025: How To Check Your Name In The Voter List But What If It’s Missing? Check Easy Step-By-Step Guide Here

UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Case: CM Yogi Adityanath Accuses Samajwadi Party

Gurugram to Noida Rapid Rail Corridor Proposed With 180 Kmph Trains Speed in 38 Minutes

No Foul Play Suspected In Zubeen Garg’s Death, Singapore Police Probe Continues Amid Nationwide Grief

LATEST NEWS

How To Update Your PAN Address Online Via Aadhaar eKYC? Check This Quick Guide With Simple Steps

Hardik Pandya Creates A Record In India vs South Africa 5th T20I, Second Indian To..

Deadly Subway Rampage in Taipei Leaves Three Dead And Five Injured, Attacker With Criminal Past Dies During Police Chase

Sanju Samson Turns Spotlight Moment Into Statement Performance With Explosive Knock In India vs South Africa 5th T20

Is YouTube Down? Users Face Error 502, Continuous Glitching And Video Delays As Massive Outage Reported Globally

After Injured Shubman Gill Is Ruled Out, Sanju Samson Gets ‘Crucial Chance’ In Ahmedabad T20I vs South Africa

10 Companies Setting New Benchmarks for Business Growth and Innovation

Payal Gaming Viral Video Explained: Why Experts Say It’s an AI Deepfake Scam

India U19 Outclass Sri Lanka U19 To Book Final Spot Against Pakistan U19 In Asia Cup 2025

Will Trump’s Marijuana Order Reshape Federal Drug Policy?

How To Update Your PAN Address Online Via Aadhaar eKYC? Check This Quick Guide With Simple Steps

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How To Update Your PAN Address Online Via Aadhaar eKYC? Check This Quick Guide With Simple Steps

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How To Update Your PAN Address Online Via Aadhaar eKYC? Check This Quick Guide With Simple Steps
How To Update Your PAN Address Online Via Aadhaar eKYC? Check This Quick Guide With Simple Steps
How To Update Your PAN Address Online Via Aadhaar eKYC? Check This Quick Guide With Simple Steps
How To Update Your PAN Address Online Via Aadhaar eKYC? Check This Quick Guide With Simple Steps

QUICK LINKS