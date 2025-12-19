Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders X Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Elevates The Screenplay With Radhika Apte, Fans Can’t Get Enough Of ‘Suspenseful Climax’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte team up again for another intense crime thriller, and honestly, they don’t disappoint. The first film in this series scored big on Netflix and set the bar high.

After the trailer dropped, people really expected the sequel to deliver. And you know what? It does. Some are calling it dark and gritty, others are saying it’s the must-watch thriller of the year.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Cast and Performances

This time, the story zeroes in on the Bansal family, who turn up murdered. Inspector Jatil takes the lead, chasing down a web of greed, betrayal, and buried secrets, all knotted up in a pretty deadly conspiracy.

The cast features strong performances from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, and Chitrangada Singh. Raat Akeli Hain: The Bansal Murders just landed on Netflix today, picking up where the first film, released back in 2020, left off.

Inspector Jatil ke sateek instincts >>>

Watch Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, out 19 December, only on Netflix.#RaatAkeliHaiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/fkJfmEbaJC — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 13, 2025

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, as usual, is just on another level. He’s got this way of holding back—never overacting, always hitting the right note. You can see every emotion flicker across his face.

Nothing feels forced, either in his acting or the script. There’s just the right mix: emotion, thrill, humour, and anger all rolled in. Radhika Apte’s role felt a bit limited, but even in those moments, she made an impact.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders X Review: How did the Internet react?

One user on X tweeted, “Just wow! #RaatAkeliHai seems like a masterclass in suspense, storytelling, and performances. @Nawazuddin_S , Chitrangada & @radhika_apte elevating the screenplay? Already adding this to my must-watch list!”

The next one added, “Nawazuddin is back with Banger,” as another chimed in, “The writing is sharp with twists and turns at regular intervals.”

One movie lover shared, “Raat Akeli Hai is a MURDER MYSTERY that works SUPREMELY WELL because of its TERRIFIC SCREENPLAY, DETAILINGS and the SUSPENSE that keeps hitting you at regular intervals throughout.”

ALSO READ: Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Trailer Sparks A Laugh Riot As Imran Khan Returns To Big Screen, Elated Fans Say, ‘Comeback Toh Hua….’