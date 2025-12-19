‘Didn’t Die of Natural Causes’: Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Makes Shocking Claims, Slams Priya Sachdev Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Property War

The legal battle over Sunjay Kapur’s massive estate has taken a dramatic turn as fresh allegations and sharp family divisions come to the fore. Months after the Sona Comstar chairman’s sudden death following a heart attack during a polo match in London, questions around his will and inheritance continue to intensify.

With his children from his marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor challenging the validity of the will and his sister Mandhira publicly casting doubt over the circumstances of his death while attacking his third wife Priya Sachdeva, the estimated Rs 3,000 crore inheritance dispute has now escalated into a full-blown family and corporate controversy.

Speaking on the InControversial podcast, she said, “We will take his legacy forward, we being the Kapurs. Priya’s not the face for this family. She’s not the face for this company. She shouldn’t even be around.”

Sunjay Kapur’s Children Filed Case Against Priya Sachdeva

Sunjay Kapur’s sister Mandhira asserted that her brother would never have prioritised Priya over his children, Samaira and Kiaana. Mandhira said she wanted Priya to state on record that he had deliberately chosen to cut his kids out of his will. “There is no way in hell he chose his third wife over his two kids. Also, I don’t feel my brother died of natural causes. I’m sorry. My brother was a healthy guy, and I will get to the bottom of everything.”

Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor, Sunjay’s children from his second marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor, have moved court against his third wife, Priya Sachdev, accusing her of forging his will and demanding their lawful share of the estate.

“Blood vs Outsider”: Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Slams Rs 21 Lakh Claim

During one of the court hearings, Priya claimed that Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, has her personal expenses taken care of and continues to receive Rs 21 lakh per month from the company. Responding sharply, Mandhira said there is a clear distinction between “blood and an outsider,” adding that her mother received a much higher amount when her father was alive than she did even during Sunjay’s lifetime.

“It is shameful that she is only getting Rs 12 lakh. It was Rs 21 lakh but after tax and other deductions, she used to get Rs 13 lakh which has now dropped to Rs 12 lakh. But the outsider (pointing to Priya) is getting close to I would think Rs 3 to 5 crore every month. Because she is getting Rs 1 crore from just one company and she has taken over everything. She is getting Rs 5 crore, and the creator of the company is getting Rs 12 lakh.”