Nick Jonas And Brothers Vibe To Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Track; Fans Cheer, Call Him ‘National Jiju’, Watch Viral Video

The international music world and Bollywood have reportedly merged in the most mesmerizing manner possible. The winner of the worldwide pop icon Nick Jonas, together with his brothers Joe and Kevin, has completely blown the internet up by posting a clip of their recent pre-concert ritual.

The three were hopped up and enthusiastically grooving to the number “Shararat” from Ranveer Singh’s recent film Dudhur, which is an epic blockbuster. The moment Nick was lip-synching and bringing out his “Indian” side, the video immediately crossed the borders, showing that the vibrant energy of Indian music is actually global.

Nick Jonas National Jiju Hype

The feedback on social media was very enthusiastic, and Indian devotees have even hallowed Nick Jonas as their own. The phrase “National Jiju for a reason,” which refers jokingly to Priyanka Chopra, the world-famous superstar, has taken over the comment sections. This is not one of those things that will pass away quickly; it is more than that Nick has made a very strong cultural connection with India through his marriage.







He was critically regarded for feeling and enjoying Bollywood songs and music in general; very recently he was even spotted on the set of War 2, dancing to the instrumentals of his favorite songs, and thus he is the most down-to-earth international son-in-law. The “Jiju” (brother-in-law) appellation is now fun to wear, asserting a fusion of Hollywood’s glamour and India’s heart.

Dhurandhar Global Footprint

The music track, which was supported by the celebrity endorsement, has been the center of a huge cultural phenomenon. Aditya Dhar’s directed film, Dhurandhar, has turned out to be a great success at the box office; it has already earned over ₹500 crores worldwide.

The score of the movie by Shashwat Sachdev has made it to the Spotify Global Top 200 which is a very rare accomplishment. The decision of Nick to play “Shararat” as his “pre-show hype song” is a reminder that modern Indian cinema is now influencing the global music scene even at the major global tours’ backstage.

