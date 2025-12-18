Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis Delayed Again Amid Dhurandhar Frenzy, Third Postponement Pushes Dharmendra’s Final Film To January 2026 Release

The eagerly anticipated debut of Agastya Nanda on the big screen has encountered a major setback, but the reason behind it is very indicative of the current state of the box office. The biographical war epic Ikkis, which is dedicated to the courage of the 1971 war hero Arun Khetarpal, will not be released on its previously scheduled Christmas date. Instead, the producers have formally rescheduled the first showing to January 1, 2026.

The reason for this is that the film industry is struggling with a huge release that is difficult to compete with. Ranveer Singh’s movie, which is a mix of a spy thriller and a romance, has created a “Dhurandhar” fever, and every other release has to wait for the next date. Though the delay constitutes a third calendar reshuffle for the flick, it will be a talent-director partnering to ensure that this Sriram Raghavan movie gets the singular attention spot it merits.

Ikkis Postponed for the Third Time: Navigating Competitive Waters and Screen Count Constraints

The tale of Ikkis has had the ups and downs of a saga in the silver screen saga of tactical pivots. After considering an October release and finally deciding on December 25, the film has now opened its gates to the new year.

The main reason for this third shifting is the “Dhurandhar” chaos, in which Aditya Dhar’s movie has so far set unparalleled standards in the theaters. To make matters worse, the superhero edition of Avatar: Fire and Ash, the sequel to the previous mega-blockbuster Avatar, is also rolling in, making the festive week a no-win situation for an artfully made biopic.

By getting a January 1 release, producer Dinesh Vijan is implementing his successful strategy of staying clear of “box-office storms,” a tactic that has already worked brilliantly with the likes of Hindi Medium and Chhaava.

Honoring Dharmendra’s Final Performance and the Legend of Arun Khetarpal

Ikkis is not just a movie but an emotional rally for the deceased actor Dharmendra, promoting his posthumous release. Besides playing the main part together with Agastya Nanda, the late actor’s last act is expected to be a touching ode to his great career.

Under the guidance of the director Sriram Raghavan, the story depicts Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who is the youngest Indian to be honored with the Param Vir Chakra. The additional week gives the Maddock Films production team time to work on the visuals of the high-intensity battle scenes from the 1971 Indo-Pak war perfectly.

The last trailer will be out on December 19, and Agastya Nanda is already on for his first-ever movie performance during a period free from competition, so the hero’s story will not get lost in the commercial year-end mists.

