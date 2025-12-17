LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
homebound israel donald trump MIT professor Bondi Beach homebound israel donald trump MIT professor Bondi Beach homebound israel donald trump MIT professor Bondi Beach homebound israel donald trump MIT professor Bondi Beach
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
homebound israel donald trump MIT professor Bondi Beach homebound israel donald trump MIT professor Bondi Beach homebound israel donald trump MIT professor Bondi Beach homebound israel donald trump MIT professor Bondi Beach
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Blockbuster Crosses Rs 400 crore, Delivers Biggest-Ever Hindi Second Week Record

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Blockbuster Crosses Rs 400 crore, Delivers Biggest-Ever Hindi Second Week Record

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s spy thriller ‘Dhurandhar’ storms past ₹400 crore India net in just 12 days. With record-breaking second-week collections and strong weekday hold, the film cements its place among Hindi cinema’s biggest blockbusters.

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Day 12: Ranveer–Akshaye Starrer Enters ₹400 Crore Club (Pc: X)
‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Day 12: Ranveer–Akshaye Starrer Enters ₹400 Crore Club (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 17, 2025 10:02:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Blockbuster Crosses Rs 400 crore, Delivers Biggest-Ever Hindi Second Week Record

The spy action film ‘Dhurandhar,’ featuring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, has officially become a box office phenomenon by surpassing the huge ₹400 crore net collection mark in India within just 12 days. This extraordinary performance has confirmed the film’s blockbuster status for all time, supported by the phenomenal crowd admiration.

The movie is not only keeping its pace but also pulling off the impossible on weekdays, thus indicating a rare and long-lived victory. Its Day 12 collection was as strong as that of the second Monday, thus confirming its appeal that lasts beyond the initial excitement of the release.

Record-Smashing Second Week Performance

‘Dharmadur’ has made a breakthrough in the historical sense by raking in the highest ever second week for a Hindi film. This is without a doubt the most important parameter of the film’s excellent reception, and all the previous significant releases have been left behind.

The incredible second-week total of the movie has already gone beyond the mark of ₹200 crore net in just five days, which makes it the first ever Hindi film to achieve this number in the second week of its release. This terrific consistency is a clear indication of its good storytelling and excellent production.

400 Crore Club Entry And Lifetime Collection Conquests

The film’s net collection in India by the twelfth day is projected to be nearly ₹411.25 crores. The amazing increase has moved ‘Dhurandhar’ to the prestigious ₹400 crore net club. In a quick sequence, the film’s gross also surpassed the lifetime domestic net collections of major blockbusters like Starrer Khan’s Dangal and Prabhas’s Salaar, thus, occupying the top position among the highest-grossing Indian films. On the other hand, in the international market, its gross collections are already pegged at ₹620 crores plus.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Film Smashes Records, Crosses Rs 350 Crore, Races Past KGF 2

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 10:02 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Akshaye KhannaDhurandharranveer singh

RELATED News

Homebound Movie Shortlisted In ‘Best International Feature Film’ Category At 98th Academy Awards

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Trailer Released: When, Where To Watch In India, Episodes, Runtime, And What To Expect

Border 2 Teaser Unveiled: Sunny Deol Returns With His Iconic War Cry, Diljit, Varun And Ahaan Take The Frontline, Fans Say, ‘Another 1000 Crore Loading’

Sunny Deol Gets Teary-Eyed at Border 2 Teaser Launch, First Public Appearance After Father Dharmendra’s Death

Leaked Avengers: Doomsday Teasers Unveil Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom

LATEST NEWS

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Blockbuster Crosses Rs 400 crore, Delivers Biggest-Ever Hindi Second Week Record

Three Burnt Alive in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident- Here’s What We Know

Are Trump’s 50% Tariffs Driving India’s Rupee To Record Lows And How Long Will The Slide Last? Experts Explain

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Shows Rare ‘Anti-Tail’ Phenomenon Ahead of Its Closest Approach to Earth: What Will Happen on Dec 19?

Months After Israel Killed Iranian Nuclear Scientists, MIT Physicist Nuno F.G. Loureiro With Pro-Israel Links Fatally Shot, Revenge Suspected

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens on a Tightrope; Sensex, Nifty Show Caution After Turbulent Week

Stocks to Watch Today: IndiGo, Tata Power, Park Medi World, HCL, Glenmark, Ola, Vedanta And Many Other In Focus On 17 December

From Palestine To Syria, Trump Expands US Travel Ban To 39 Countries – Check Full List Of Countries Affected, Why It Was Imposed, And What Changes From January 2026

‘Alcoholic Personality’, ‘Microdosing Musk’, ‘Conspiracy Vance’: White House Chief Susie Wiles Drops Bombshell Claims On Trump Team

Brown University Shooting: FBI Releases ‘Enhanced Video’ Of Person Of Interest | WATCH

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Blockbuster Crosses Rs 400 crore, Delivers Biggest-Ever Hindi Second Week Record

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Blockbuster Crosses Rs 400 crore, Delivers Biggest-Ever Hindi Second Week Record

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Blockbuster Crosses Rs 400 crore, Delivers Biggest-Ever Hindi Second Week Record
‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Blockbuster Crosses Rs 400 crore, Delivers Biggest-Ever Hindi Second Week Record
‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Blockbuster Crosses Rs 400 crore, Delivers Biggest-Ever Hindi Second Week Record
‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Blockbuster Crosses Rs 400 crore, Delivers Biggest-Ever Hindi Second Week Record

QUICK LINKS