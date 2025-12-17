‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Blockbuster Crosses Rs 400 crore, Delivers Biggest-Ever Hindi Second Week Record

The spy action film ‘Dhurandhar,’ featuring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, has officially become a box office phenomenon by surpassing the huge ₹400 crore net collection mark in India within just 12 days. This extraordinary performance has confirmed the film’s blockbuster status for all time, supported by the phenomenal crowd admiration.

The movie is not only keeping its pace but also pulling off the impossible on weekdays, thus indicating a rare and long-lived victory. Its Day 12 collection was as strong as that of the second Monday, thus confirming its appeal that lasts beyond the initial excitement of the release.

Record-Smashing Second Week Performance

‘Dharmadur’ has made a breakthrough in the historical sense by raking in the highest ever second week for a Hindi film. This is without a doubt the most important parameter of the film’s excellent reception, and all the previous significant releases have been left behind.

The incredible second-week total of the movie has already gone beyond the mark of ₹200 crore net in just five days, which makes it the first ever Hindi film to achieve this number in the second week of its release. This terrific consistency is a clear indication of its good storytelling and excellent production.

400 Crore Club Entry And Lifetime Collection Conquests

The film’s net collection in India by the twelfth day is projected to be nearly ₹411.25 crores. The amazing increase has moved ‘Dhurandhar’ to the prestigious ₹400 crore net club. In a quick sequence, the film’s gross also surpassed the lifetime domestic net collections of major blockbusters like Starrer Khan’s Dangal and Prabhas’s Salaar, thus, occupying the top position among the highest-grossing Indian films. On the other hand, in the international market, its gross collections are already pegged at ₹620 crores plus.

