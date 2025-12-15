LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Film Smashes Records, Crosses Rs 350 Crore, Races Past KGF 2

Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and R. Madhavan, continues its historic run. On Day 10, the film crossed ₹350 crore net in India with a record-breaking second Sunday, eyeing KGF 2’s lifetime Hindi record next.

Dhurandhar Day 10 Box Office Collection (Pc: X)
Dhurandhar Day 10 Box Office Collection (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 15, 2025 08:34:45 IST

The spy action-thriller ‘Dhurandhar’, which features a stellar cast composed of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and R. Madhavan, has given a performance at the box office that is worth being recorded in the history books, showing great power of holding on even in its second week.

The movie that is directed by Aditya Dhar, made an unbelievable collection from its second Sunday 10th Day, which led its domestic net total to cross the ₹350 crore mark comfortably. 

This remarkable run is not only a commercial success but also an indication of the film’s huge audience acceptance and powerful word-of-mouth support, thus virtually rewriting the rules for the second-week performance of Hindi films.

Record-Breaking Second Weekend Triumph

With a phenomenal second weekend that has broken all records and set new ones, ‘Dhurandhar’ has definitely turned around the box office story of Bollywood. Day 10 collection, which is around ₹59-60 crore net, is not only the maximum single day collection for the film till now but also an all-time record for a second Sunday in Hindi cinema, firmly surpassing the previous record of another major blockbuster ‘Pushpa 2’. 

This fantastic jump in the collection of the movie gave it an overall second weekend (Day 8 to Day 10) earnings of a whopping ₹144 crore net, thus, stamping its authority as a modern-day box office giant.

The ‘KGF 2’ Challenge: North vs. South Showdown

With its India net collection now at around{₹351.75 crore in just 10 days, the next gigantic milestone in ‘Dhurandhar’s’ sights is the lifetime Hindi collection of the pan-India giant, ‘KGF Chapter 2’. The Yash-starrer had established a huge standard with the lifetime Hindi net collection of ₹435.33 crore.

Considering ‘Dhurandhar’s’ continuous, record-breaking energy and the lack of any major competition in the next few days, trade analysts are now sure that the film is on a road to overtaking the ‘KGF 2’ landmark, thus, it might be the highest-grossing original Hindi film of all time. The film’s global gross has also surpassed the ₹500 crore threshold, which is another strong point of its worldwide popularity.

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 8:34 AM IST
QUICK LINKS