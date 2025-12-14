LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhurandar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh’s Action Epic Nears Rs 300 Crore, Set To Beat Padmaavat Soon Record

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar created box office history on Day 9 with ₹53–55 crore, crossing ₹300 crore net in India. The action thriller posted the biggest-ever second Saturday for a Hindi film and is set to surpass Padmaavat, eyeing an eventual ₹500 crore run.

Dhurandhar storms past ₹300 crore on Day 9 (Pc: X)
Dhurandhar storms past ₹300 crore on Day 9 (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 14, 2025 08:14:08 IST

Ranveer Singh’s action movie, Dhurandhar, has become a giant at the box office and set a new record for the second on Day 9 for a Hindi film. The production did not only cling to its initial push but also gained speed, thus, breaking a massive record that assured its net domestic total crossed the ₹300 crore mark. The Day 9 numbers are predicted to be in the range of ₹53-55 crores, which is the peak daily earning for the film after its opening day on December 5. 

This amazing surge, which was over 50% compared to the second Friday, really demonstrates the fantastic public response and the remarkable talking about the movie to the extent of its success that have been powering the film to reach that far. The film has made a breakthrough, achieving the largest second Saturday of all time for a Hindi film and thus beating the previous records set by other big moneymaking movies. 

Record-Shattering Domestic Box Office 

Dhurandhar has given one of the second-weekend performances in the recent cinema history. The film’s nine-day estimated collections bring the net India total for the film to the very impressive figure of ₹305.7 to ₹307.7 crore. The day-nine achievement is indeed a great milestone and automatically makes the Aditya Dhar film the highest-grossing film of its director, beating the total collection of Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The huge second Saturday collection is the firm proof that the film is a box-office phenomenon, given that in several important regions the demand for the audience is even greater than the available seats in theatres.

Padmaavat Record in Sight 

The amazing nine-day performance has set Dhurandhar up to quickly surpass Ranveer Singh’s previous all-time highest-grossing film, Padmaavat, which ended its run at ₹300.26 crore net. having surpassed the ₹300 crore mark in India on Day 9 itself, Dhurandhar has already become Ranveer Singh’s highest grosser in the country. The second-week record-breaking journey also points that the film will collect at an elite level for the entire lifetime.

The movie is no longer just hoping to surpass Padmaavat but is, in fact, already setting a realistic target of ₹500 crore club which now seems less like a dream and more like a soon to happen event for this extravagant spy thriller.

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 8:14 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

