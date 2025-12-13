Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 8: Aditya Dhar- Ranveer Singh Film to Cross Rs 250 Crore Mark, Becomes 5th Highest Grosser of 2025

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8: Aditya Dhar’s highly anticipated Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, has made a strong impact at the box office. The film’s momentum shows no sign of slowing down, though the movie received mixed reviews from critics. Within just eight days of its release. It has already crossed the lifetime earnings of Hritik Roshan’s War 2.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

As per Sacnik, Dhurandhar wrapped up its first week with an impressive Rs 207.25 crore collection. The film entered it second week on a solid footing, registering a 20.37 per cent rise in earnings and collecting Rs 32.5 crore on its second Friday. This pushed the film’s domestic net total to Rs 239.75 crore. With an India gross of Rs 287.75 crore and overseas earnings of Rs 85 crore, the film’s worldwide box office collection has climbed to Rs 372.75 crore.

Dhurandhar Becomes Ranveer Singh’s Second-Highest Grosser

Dhurandhar has also overtaken the box office performance of Ranveer Singh’s second-highest grosser, Simmba, which earned Rs 240 crore during its theatrical run in 2018. According to Sacnik, Dhurandhar has already collected Rs 239.25 crore (early estimates) within just eight days of its release.

Dhurandhar Becomes 5th Highest Grosser of 2025

Dhurandhar has overtaken the lifetime box office collection of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s YRF spy-universe film War 2, which stood at Rs 365.35 crore. The film has now secured its place as the fifth-highest-grossing release of 2205 and is steadily closing in on the lifetime earnings of Rajnikanth’s Coolie (Rs 518 crore). Considering its current momentum, Dhurandhar is likely to cross Coolie’s total by the end of its second week.

Dhurandhar Story

Dhurandhar, a spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. The narrative centres on an Indian intelligence operative named Hamza (played by Ranveer Singh), who goes deep undercover in Pakistan to dismantle terror and criminal networks threatening national security.

The film draws inspiration from real geopolitical events and covert operations, blending fiction with episodes such as the 1999 Kandahar hijacking and ensuing counter-terror strategies.