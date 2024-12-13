Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Rumors are rife that there is a sequel to Barbie, with director Greta Gerwig and writer Noah Baumbach said to be pitching ideas to Warner Bros. Despite the rumors, the studio has denied them, leaving fans wondering if Barbie 2 will become a reality or remain a dream.

The massive success of Barbie, which grossed a record-breaking $1.4 billion, left fans and industry insiders eagerly speculating about the possibility of a sequel. Although discussions surrounding a follow-up have been bubbling, recent reports have stirred the pot further, suggesting that a sequel might already be in early stages. However, both Warner Bros. and the filmmakers behind the first film have dismissed these claims, leaving the future of Barbie 2 uncertain.

Released in 2023, Barbie became an unexpected cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences with its whimsical yet poignant take on the iconic toy. The film, directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, found the perfect balance of humor, social commentary, and fantasy. The box office success left many wondering if Warner Bros. and Mattel would capitalize on the film’s popularity with a sequel.

And as for a sequel – will there be one for Barbie? Well, that, too, was in the creative hands of Gerwig and Baumbach. Of course, the box office appeal looks clear, but Gerwig has maintained that the partners would only take on an additional film if they discovered a great narrative to lead it.

Gerwig-Baumbach Considering Barbie Sequel?

According to a well-placed source who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, Gerwig and Baumbach have reportedly found the story they’ve been searching for and presented it to Warner Bros. While still in the early stages, this discovery has opened the door to further discussions about a possible sequel. However, the studio and the filmmakers were quick to deny the reports, as Gerwig and Baumbach’s representative claims that the reports are “without legitimacy,” and Warner Bros. confirms that THR’s reporting was wrong.

If a deal is indeed done, focus would immediately fall on getting the script and fitting schedules together. Both Gerwig and Baumbach are still engaged with other projects – the latter being a coming-of-age film for Netflix and has attached an ensemble cast to include Gerwig, George Clooney, and Adam Sandler; meanwhile, the former readies a Netflix adaptation of the Chronicles of Narnia.

Sources suggest that Baumbach would likely begin work on the Barbie sequel script, with both writers exchanging drafts as they’ve done in the past. The duo has spoken publicly about their unique writing process, in which they work separately and then share their work for feedback, often gauging each other’s reactions for clues on whether they’re on the right track.

What Could Barbie Sequel Be About?

Details on the sequel yet remain highly under wraps. Gerwig has previously stated that giving out ideas too early is sure to “ruin” the final product-a line she also echoed during an Apatow panel session. “I don’t like to talk about things too early or pitch things. because it feels like it’s gonna somehow wreck what the movie is,” she said. Thus, it is highly unlikely that leaks about the plot will appear in the future, and the fans are kept in suspense for now.

Margot Robbie, who starred in the film as Barbie and also produced it under her banner, LuckyChap, has been a big part of the film’s success. The actress received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of the iconic doll and has been vocal about her support for Gerwig’s direction. She praised Gerwig’s vision for the film, citing the director’s ability to bring creativity, humanity, and magic to the project.

If a sequel were to happen, it would be more than likely that Robbie plays Barbie again. Fans are hoping that Ryan Gosling’s Ken returns, along with the colorful supporting cast in the film, including America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, and Michael Cera.

Why Sequel Question Was Inevitable

The fact that Barbie was a resounding success made the sequel question always feel less of a “What about? ” and more of a “When? ” Gerwig herself has expressed a desire to revisit the world of Barbie Land.In a conversation with People ahead of the film’s release, she reflected on the film’s vibrant world, saying, “There’s a tone and a humor and a joy, and obviously the world is so beautiful.undefinedI want to go back to Barbie Land.”

