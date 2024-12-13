Home
Friday, December 13, 2024
Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

A letter from Sandhya Theatre contradicts police claims regarding Allu Arjun's attendance at the Pushpa 2 premiere, showing that the theatre had informed the authorities about the expected crowd. The tragic stampede, which led to a woman's death and child injuries, occurred after Arjun’s arrival, leading to the actor's arrest.

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

Hours after Allu Arjun’s arrest in connection with the tragic stampede outside the Sandhya 70 MM Theatre in Hyderabad, where the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule took place, a letter from the cinema hall management has surfaced, directly contradicting a major claim made by the Hyderabad police. The arrest was linked to the December 4 stampede, which resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman, Revathi, and injuries to her nine-year-old son, who was hospitalized due to breathing issues caused by the crowd surge.

The police had earlier stated that neither Allu Arjun’s team nor the management of Sandhya Theatre had informed them about the actor’s attendance at the premiere, claiming that his unexpected arrival caused a crowd surge leading to the stampede. However, a letter from the Sandhya Theatre management, dated December 2, tells a very different story. The letter explicitly mentions that Allu Arjun, his co-star Rashmika Mandanna, and other members of the film’s production unit would be attending the premiere, and it requests the police to make adequate security arrangements for the expected large crowd.

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS LETTER:

The letter, addressed to the assistant commissioner of police at the Chikkadpally police station, emphasizes the need for “Police Bandobust” (security arrangements) due to the anticipated heavy crowd for the premiere. It also mentions the presence of VIPs, including the film’s hero and heroine, and asks for arrangements to manage the crowd. The letter further clarifies that the premiere was scheduled for 9:30 PM on December 4, with additional screenings on December 5 at various times.

In a troubling twist, the police had previously claimed that no such communication had been received from the theatre or Arjun’s team. Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand stated that the theatre management failed to notify them about the actor’s visit, and there were no provisions for a separate entry or exit for the actor, despite their knowledge of his attendance. The police believed this miscommunication contributed to the crowd’s chaotic behavior and the subsequent stampede.

The theatre’s letter also reveals that a copy was sent to the Hyderabad traffic police, further indicating that the event was expected to draw a large crowd. Despite this, the tragedy occurred, leading to the tragic loss of life and further complications, including the arrest of members of Arjun’s security team and the theatre management. The actor himself faces charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

The incident raises serious questions about the breakdown in communication between the police, the theatre, and the actor’s team, as well as the preparedness of authorities to handle such a large-scale public event. With the emergence of this letter, the case now takes on a new layer of complexity, leaving both the police and the theatre’s management under scrutiny.

allu arjun arrest Hyderabad stampede Pushpa 2 premiere Pushpa 2 stampede Rashmika Mandanna Sandhya Theatre Hyderabad

