Tollywood actor Allu Arjun, arrested after a tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre during Pushpa 2's premiere, has been released on bail. The mishap claimed a woman’s life and injured her son. Arjun expressed condolences and pledged full cooperation with the investigation.

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun was released on bail after his arrest in connection with the tragic incident at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The Telangana High Court granted him bail against a personal bond of ₹50,000 following the death of a woman during the premiere of his film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, on December 4.

Upon his release, Allu Arjun was met with immense support from his family, close friends, and film industry colleagues who gathered at his Jubilee Hills residence. Notable visitors included his father-in-law Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, his father Allu Arvind, actor Vijay Deverakonda, producer Dil Raju, and director Koratala Siva.

The tragic incident unfolded during the Pushpa 2 premiere when a massive crowd gathered outside the Sandhya Theatre to catch a glimpse of the star. Chaos erupted as Allu Arjun waved to fans from his car’s sunroof. This led to a stampede-like situation, resulting in the death of a woman named Revathi and injuries to her son.

#WATCH | Actor Vijay Deverakonda meets Actor Allu Arjun at the latter's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail today after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail yesterday on a personal bond of Rs 50,000

According to the police, Allu Arjun’s security team contributed to the chaos by forcefully clearing the way for his vehicle. The authorities also alleged that the actor’s prolonged stay inside the theatre, despite warnings about crowd dangers, played a role in the tragedy.

Expressing his shock and sorrow over the incident, Allu Arjun said, “The incident is very unfortunate. I extend my deepest condolences to the family. I’m a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate fully with the investigation.”

The star’s legal team, led by advocate Ashok Reddy, criticized the delay in his release after bail was granted, labeling it an “illegal detention.” Reddy suggested pursuing further legal remedies for the perceived mishandling.

The arrest has sparked a wave of reactions across political and entertainment circles. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K.T. Rama Rao, and several other political figures condemned the actor’s arrest. Meanwhile, actors like Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan expressed their support for Allu Arjun.

At a press meet following the incident, Allu Arjun reflected on the emotional toll, stating, “It took me hours to process the incident. We were all in shock. This has never happened before.” Despite the challenges, the actor reassured fans that he remains committed to supporting the victim’s family and cooperating with authorities.

This tragic incident has cast a shadow over the grand success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. While the actor faces ongoing legal scrutiny, his industry peers and fans continue to rally behind him, emphasizing their unwavering support.

