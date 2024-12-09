Many people swear by home remedies such as chicken soup, garlic, and vitamin C to fight off a cold, but do they actually work? We explore the science behind these popular remedies and whether they truly help alleviate symptoms or shorten recovery time.

While all these first signs of a cold manifest, many of us grab something familiar at home-be it a steaming bowl of chicken soup, a dose of garlic supplements, or orange juice full of vitamin C. But in all this abundance of treatments circulating about how to cure the common cold, the question still lies: do these popular remedies work? Or are they just comforting habits that come to our mind when we feel sick? Let’s explore the science behind these cold-busting beliefs and what, if anything, can truly help us fight off a cold.

Science Behind The Common Cold

Catching a cold is one of those experiences that everyone has had at some point in their lives, and there are approximately 200 different viruses that cause the illness. However, with so many viruses causing the common cold, most people still rely on several remedies to alleviate the symptoms. At the heart of these treatments is the belief that they strengthen our immune systems, helping to fight off viruses.

Our immune system acts through two primary mechanisms: one quick and nonspecific; this is the innate mechanism. The other mechanism takes some time to be selective as it targets the previously experienced pathogens. It does create memory cells that give us the ability to fend off the same infections several times. This is the reason we get chickenpox only once but come down with a cold numerous times in a year.

It’s widely known that lifestyle habits, such as diet, have an impact on the robustness of our immune systems. This is why several of the supposed cold-curers were also circulated during the coronavirus pandemic. But of these remedies, which of them have science to support their use in fighting a cold or virus?

Garlic And Its Potential Efficacy

One of the most common home remedies is garlic, which people often claim boosts the immune system. While there is no direct research to prove that garlic directly fights the common cold, some studies have shown positive results. A small study of 146 adults revealed that those taking daily supplements of garlic experienced fewer colds and had fewer days of illness than those taking a placebo. This suggests that garlic does indeed have some potential in reducing cold symptoms.

Charles Bangham, head of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Imperial College London, explains, “Only if you’re deficient in a vital nutrient like zinc or iron will supplementing that item be helpful. But if you’re already eating a balanced diet, adding extra of these nutrients doesn’t make your immune system more efficient.”

Does Vitamin C Help In Fighting Colds?

Vitamin C has been a long-standing prevention for colds. Many people believe in the efficacy of orange juice, but recent studies have shown that it is not as effective as people claim. A review in 2023 confirmed that vitamin C supplements could reduce the severity of mild cold symptoms, such as sore throat and runny nose, by about 15%. This benefit seems more pronounced in those suffering from more severe symptoms.

Although orange juice contains vitamin C, it does not have much to offer in preventing or shortening colds. As per public health researcher from the University of Helsinki Harri Hemilä, there is only about 72 mg of vitamin C found in a small bottle of fresh orange juice, that too lesser than the amounts of doses in many supplements that may be more influential.

Another popular treatment thought to assist in the relief of cold symptoms is zinc. In a 2020 study, zinc acetate lozenges containing a dose of 80-92 mg were shown to shorten runny noses and blocked noses by about a third. Less sneezing and coughing also occurred in participants who received zinc lozenges. However, timing is everything. When zinc treatment was begun within 24 hours of first symptoms, it proved to be most effective.

Zinc lozenges are different from other zinc supplements because the substance dissolves in the throat slowly, promoting localized effects. Researchers still haven’t comprehended the biochemical mechanism behind this phenomenon yet.

Placebo Effect: All In Your Head?

The primary complicating factor in studying the effectiveness of cold remedies is the placebo effect. It is often observed that a treatment may appear to work not because of any therapeutic quality, but because of a belief in the remedy itself. For example, studies have shown that people who believe in the benefits of garlic supplements experienced a significant reduction in cold symptoms compared to those who did not believe in its efficacy.

Felicity Bishop, associate professor of health psychology at the University of Southampton, suggests, “The power of the placebo pill comes from a trusted relationship between patients and healthcare professionals, someone who is caring and can offer treatments with confidence.”

Apart from the physiological effects, many home remedies provide comfort, which may also contribute to feeling better. According to a dietitian, Sarah Schenker, the act of consuming a warm bowl of chicken soup, for example, might provide psychological comfort during illness, which can, in turn, enhance the healing process.

Interestingly, not all immune responses are created equal. Genetics plays a role in how we respond to infections, and some people are more resistant to viruses than others. While diet and supplements may help some individuals, others may rely more on their genetic makeup when it comes to fending off infections.

Final Thoughts: What Really Helps?

This efficacy can essentially boil down to each belief and comfort in many health-conscious people. Garlic, zinc, and vitamin C supplements do indeed appear beneficial, though far from cure alls. It turns out that belief does the biggest part. Placebos create a real, massive positive effect; doing away with symptoms and helping manage health is nothing to joke with.

The most effective way to fight a cold, of course, is not in a bottle of pills or potion, but in a balanced diet, good hygiene practices, and plenty of rest. If a bowl of chicken soup or a zinc lozenge makes you feel better, then maybe it’s worth it—placebo effect or not.

