Monday, December 9, 2024
Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Wondering if weighted blankets really work for better sleep? Learn about their benefits, how they work, and who might benefit from using them.

Many people are curious about the benefits of weighted blankets, especially when it comes to improving sleep. For some, these blankets offer a cozy, calming experience, while others are skeptical. So, do they really work? Here’s everything you need to know about weighted blankets and whether they’re worth the hype.

What is a Weighted Blanket?

A weighted blanket is filled with materials like glass beads, pellets, or cotton to add extra weight. Though research on their effectiveness is limited, there are a few theories about how they work. The pressure from the blanket may help calm the body by triggering the brain’s fight-or-flight response to “turn off,” signaling that the body is in a safe environment. This can be especially beneficial for people dealing with anxiety, stress, or trouble unwinding at the end of the day. Additionally, the firm touch may prompt the release of oxytocin, often called the “love hormone,” which is linked to feelings of calm and relaxation.

Experts suggest that for most adults, the best blanket weight is around 10% of your body weight. So, for example, someone who weighs 150 pounds may want to try a 15-pound blanket. However, weighted blankets are not recommended for babies or toddlers due to the potential risk of restricted movement or breathing.

Who Can Benefit from Weighted Blankets?

While weighted blankets might sound like a cozy solution for anyone, they are not suitable for everyone. People with conditions like sleep apnea, respiratory problems, or chronic sleep disorders should consult with a healthcare provider before trying one. And for those who live in warmer climates or prefer lighter bedding, the added weight and warmth could make the blanket too hot or uncomfortable.

Despite the varied preferences, many people swear by the calming effects of a weighted blanket, citing improved sleep quality and reduced anxiety. But does science back up these claims?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep?

While the evidence is not definitive, there is some research suggesting that weighted blankets may indeed help with certain conditions related to sleep and anxiety. A study involving people with insomnia found that those using a weighted blanket slept better than those using a lighter blanket. Similarly, a study involving children with autism showed that, while the blankets did not improve sleep quality, both the children and their parents preferred the weighted blankets over regular ones.

Another study examined adults with chronic pain, showing that a heavier weighted blanket didn’t significantly affect sleep but did help reduce pain more effectively than a lighter version. These studies are a small sampling, and they don’t prove that weighted blankets are a cure-all, but they do suggest that these blankets might offer some benefits, especially for those dealing with anxiety, chronic pain, or insomnia.

Are Weighted Blankets Worth the Investment?

Quality weighted blankets can be pricey, with prices ranging from $50 to over $300 depending on the size, weight, and materials used. Although there’s not yet a wealth of scientific proof supporting their benefits, experts agree that trying a weighted blanket may be worth it—especially if you’re struggling with sleep or anxiety. Just be sure to choose a blanket that’s the right weight for your body and consider any medical conditions or preferences before making the purchase.

Ultimately, the effectiveness of weighted blankets seems to vary from person to person. Some people find them a miracle cure for better sleep, while others may not experience the same benefits. Either way, if you’re open to experimenting, there’s little harm in giving one a try.

