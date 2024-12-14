Who Inherits Rohit Bal’s Empire? A Legal Battle Between Stepbrother And Friend

The Rohit Bal brand and properties have been disputed between the 22-year-old friend and his stepbrother over a legacy left behind in a legal battle. All these are about a will, valuable assets, and the future of his iconic fashion empire.

The death of the famous Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal on November 1 has sparked a bitter property dispute between his stepbrother, Rajiv Bal, and his 22-year-old friend, Lalit Tehlan. At the heart of the controversy is the question of ownership of Rohit Bal’s brand and assets, which include a luxurious property in Defence Colony, a factory in Noida, land, and an impressive collection of artworks.

Tehlan said he has a document to prove his claim over the brand and properties of Bal, which Bal’s sons have been vigorously denying. When asked if he knows something about the will, Bal refused to comment or refute it. “I don’t have any comment on the will,” he said. “If Tehlan has any such document, let him present it. We will respond through legal channels. To our family, he remains an outsider.”

However, Tehlan maintains that the will protects not only his but also provides for longtime employees who have worked with Bal for more than four decades. “Rohit ensured financial security for those who supported him for years. It’s not about one individual inheriting everything,” Tehlan said.

Rohit Bal: Dispute Over Ownership

The major bone of contention is the equity holding of Rohit Bal Designs Pvt Ltd. Tehlan alleges that while Rohit Bal held a 99% stake in the company, he had given only 1% to Rajiv. Tehlan claims that he was the backbone of the brand and created sub-brands like Alexander Jeans, which he says he had integrated into the fold.

Rajiv, however, refuted these accusations outright. “Alexander Jeans is part of Rohit Bal’s label, and Tehlan had no hand in designing it,” Rajiv said. As the company’s head, he stated that Rohit Bal Designs Pvt Ltd continues to run smooth operations. “We are busy completing wedding season orders,” he said, sidestepping whether Rohit had even spoken about his business legacy in his final days.

Lalit Tehlan’s Relations With Rohit Bal

Tehlan has discussed personal experiences to drive his point that he had started his relationship with Rohit Bal when he was merely 17 years old. “I was a boxer in Shahpur Jat and had no idea about fashion. Rohit discovered me and made me his model. He assured my parents he would take care of me,” Tehlan said while emotionally recalling the same.

Tehlan told the jury, “I understand Rohit’s creative brilliance. I will never sell his work and will do everything to honor his legacy. I am open to working with Rajivji, who has experience in fashion exports.”

Legal Aspects And Sunil Sethi

Tehlan’s lawyer, Gurmukh Chaudhary, described the alleged will as “appearing to be valid,” though he admitted he hadn’t yet examined photographic evidence of it. The document allegedly names Sunil Sethi, head of the Fashion Design Council of India and close associate of Rohit Bal, as executor.

Sethi confirmed that Tehlan and his lawyer approached him. “I immediately informed Rajiv about their claims. I haven’t seen the will yet, but I’m committed to following the legal process,” Sethi stated.

Sethi further emphasized that any competing wills must undergo probate—a legal procedure to validate a will—before discussions can proceed. “Once the court validates the documents, we can sit with family, friends, and witnesses to resolve the matter as per the law,” he added.

