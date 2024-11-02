Home
Monday, November 4, 2024
When Rohit Bal’s Rumoured Boyfriend Lalit Tehlan Was Accused Of Slow Poisoning The Fashion Designer

Deb stated that Tehlan had kept Bal’s friends from seeing him for two years, and even allegedly provided him with alcohol while Bal was in rehab in Chattarpur in 2022.

Rohit Bal, a renowned fashion designer known for infusing modern fantasy elements into traditional Indian garments, passed away unexpectedly on November 1, 2024, just one day after Deepavali. Originally from Kashmir, Bal’s designs deeply reflected his heritage. His passing followed a severe heart condition he experienced in 2023.

Was Rohit Bal Slow Poisoned?

While the official cause of his death has yet to be confirmed, Bal was previously hospitalized in critical condition last year. At that time, designer Rohit Gandhi alleged that Bal’s close friend, Lalit Tehlan, had been poisoning him.

Gandhi’s accusations, along with those from other friends and family, pointed to Tehlan’s involvement in Bal’s health decline. In an interview, Gandhi claimed that Tehlan had reacted with anger and sent him death threats after being accused, leading Gandhi to report the threats to the police, though he later chose not to pursue the case.

 

Complaint Against Lalit Tehlan

Marketing professional Jullie Deb, another friend of Bal, also filed a complaint against Tehlan, accusing him of neglect. She shared that when Bal was seriously ill in 2023, Tehlan had left for Goa, taking Bal’s Jaguar and his cook. Deb added that she and Gandhi had helped get Bal admitted to the hospital, despite Tehlan’s threats against her, including threats of acid attacks.

When Rohit Bal Came To Rescue

Despite these allegations, Bal defended Tehlan when accusations arose, describing him as a kind person and part of his life. Bal dismissed the claims as baseless and noted that Tehlan had taken him to the hospital during a heart attack.

Tehlan, 37, was a long-time friend of Bal’s and a prominent model who began his career in fashion with Bal’s support when he was just 17. Their friendship spanned over two decades.

ALSO READ: Rohit Bal Once Slammed Bollywood For Portraying Gays As Feminine And Idiotic: No Star Has Real Courage To Play A Gay Character 

