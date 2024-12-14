Bengaluru Cop Dies In Suicide, Alleges Mental Harrasment By Wife And In-Laws, What Was In His Suicide Note?

Cop allegedly jumped in front of a train, leaving behind a suicide note accusing his wife and father-in-law of harassment and threats.

A Head Constable Tippanna, 33, posted at the Hulimavu Traffic Police Station in Bengaluru, died by suicide on Friday night.

He allegedly jumped in front of a train near Byappanahalli, leaving behind a one-page suicide note accusing his wife and father-in-law of harassment and threats.

Here’s What Happened!

The incident unfolded after Tippanna returned home from duty and reportedly had a heated argument with his wife. Hours later, he was found dead on the railway tracks between Heelalige Railway Station and Carmelaram Husaguru Railway Gate. Tippanna was in uniform at the time of his death.

What was in his Suicide Note?

In his suicide note written in Kannada, Tippanna claimed harassment by his wife and father-in-law, Yamunappa.

He alleged that on December 12, Yamunappa threatened him during a 14-minute phone call, urging him to end his life and stating that his daughter would be better off without him. The note also mentioned verbal abuse during the call.

Tippanna married in 2021 and did not have children. He hailed from Handiganuru village near Sindhagi town in Vijayapura district.

Investigation Underway

The Byappanahalli Railway Police have registered a case against Tippanna’s wife and father-in-law under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including abetment of suicide and criminal intimidation. Two teams have been formed to investigate the matter.

Police Commissioner B. Dayananda assured that a thorough investigation is underway. “We are gathering all the necessary evidence and will ensure justice is delivered,” he said.

Similar case to Bengaluru Techie Suicide

This incident comes days after a Bengaluru techie, 34-year-old Atul Subhash, died by suicide under similar circumstances. Subhash accused his wife and her family of harassment and extortion in a 24-page note and a video message. His death sparked public outrage and a renewed conversation about the challenges men face in strained marital relationships.

ALSO READ: Bajrang Punia Questions Police-Farmers Standoff At Shambhu Border