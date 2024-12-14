Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bengaluru Cop Dies In Suicide, Alleges Mental Harrasment By Wife And In-Laws, What Was In His Suicide Note?

Cop allegedly jumped in front of a train, leaving behind a suicide note accusing his wife and father-in-law of harassment and threats.

Bengaluru Cop Dies In Suicide, Alleges Mental Harrasment By Wife And In-Laws, What Was In His Suicide Note?

A Head Constable Tippanna, 33, posted at the Hulimavu Traffic Police Station in Bengaluru, died by suicide on Friday night.

He allegedly jumped in front of a train near Byappanahalli, leaving behind a one-page suicide note accusing his wife and father-in-law of harassment and threats.

Here’s What Happened!

The incident unfolded after Tippanna returned home from duty and reportedly had a heated argument with his wife. Hours later, he was found dead on the railway tracks between Heelalige Railway Station and Carmelaram Husaguru Railway Gate. Tippanna was in uniform at the time of his death.

What was in his Suicide Note?

In his suicide note written in Kannada, Tippanna claimed harassment by his wife and father-in-law, Yamunappa.

He alleged that on December 12, Yamunappa threatened him during a 14-minute phone call, urging him to end his life and stating that his daughter would be better off without him. The note also mentioned verbal abuse during the call.

Tippanna married in 2021 and did not have children. He hailed from Handiganuru village near Sindhagi town in Vijayapura district.

Investigation Underway

The Byappanahalli Railway Police have registered a case against Tippanna’s wife and father-in-law under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including abetment of suicide and criminal intimidation. Two teams have been formed to investigate the matter.

Police Commissioner B. Dayananda assured that a thorough investigation is underway. “We are gathering all the necessary evidence and will ensure justice is delivered,” he said.

 Similar case to Bengaluru Techie Suicide

This incident comes days after a Bengaluru techie, 34-year-old Atul Subhash, died by suicide under similar circumstances. Subhash accused his wife and her family of harassment and extortion in a 24-page note and a video message. His death sparked public outrage and a renewed conversation about the challenges men face in strained marital relationships.

ALSO READ: Bajrang Punia Questions Police-Farmers Standoff At Shambhu Border

 

Filed under

Bengaluru suicide Mental Harrasment suicide note

Advertisement

Also Read

Intermittent Fasting May Slow Hair Growth: New Study

Intermittent Fasting May Slow Hair Growth: New Study

Raj Kapoor Birth Centenary: Old Interview On ‘Roopa’ From Satyam Shivam Sundaram Goes Viral, Portrayal Of Women In His Iconic films, Sparks Debate Online

Raj Kapoor Birth Centenary: Old Interview On ‘Roopa’ From Satyam Shivam Sundaram Goes Viral, Portrayal...

Priyanka Describes PM’s Speech To ‘Double Maths Period’, Says It ‘Bored Us’

Priyanka Describes PM’s Speech To ‘Double Maths Period’, Says It ‘Bored Us’

Cold Wave Sweeps Punjab, Haryana; Faridkot Chills At 1 Degree Celsius

Cold Wave Sweeps Punjab, Haryana; Faridkot Chills At 1 Degree Celsius

Protesting Farmers Pause Foot March To Delhi For The Day As Haryana Police Uses Tear Gas

Protesting Farmers Pause Foot March To Delhi For The Day As Haryana Police Uses Tear...

Entertainment

Raj Kapoor Birth Centenary: Old Interview On ‘Roopa’ From Satyam Shivam Sundaram Goes Viral, Portrayal Of Women In His Iconic films, Sparks Debate Online

Raj Kapoor Birth Centenary: Old Interview On ‘Roopa’ From Satyam Shivam Sundaram Goes Viral, Portrayal

Sushmita Sen Ex-BF Rohman Shawl Reflects on Actress’ Heart Attack: ‘It Changed My Perspective on Health’

Sushmita Sen Ex-BF Rohman Shawl Reflects on Actress’ Heart Attack: ‘It Changed My Perspective on

WATCH | Tollywood Stars, Including Vijay Deverakonda, Visit Allu Arjun After His Jail Release

WATCH | Tollywood Stars, Including Vijay Deverakonda, Visit Allu Arjun After His Jail Release

Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional As She Misses Rishi Kapoor At Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebration

Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional As She Misses Rishi Kapoor At Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebration

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox