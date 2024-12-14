Home
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Bajrang Punia Questions Police-Farmers Standoff At Shambhu Border

Bajrang Punia slams police tear gas use at Shambhu border, calling it unjustified action against farmers demanding MSP, urges government to fulfill promises.

Bajrang Punia Questions Police-Farmers Standoff At Shambhu Border

Congress leader and renowned wrestler Bajrang Punia has raised sharp questions over the police’s use of force, including tear gas, against protesting farmers at the Shambhu border. Criticizing the heavy-handed approach, Punia likened the police action to a situation at a border with Pakistan, questioning why peaceful farmers demanding Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops were being treated as a national security threat.

“The government says it isn’t stopping the farmers, but on the other hand, they are using tear gas and blocking their way. Why is this being treated as a border with Pakistan? When politicians protest in Delhi, they get permission. Why are farmers not allowed to express their demands peacefully?” Punia stated. He called on the government to honor its promises made to the farmers and emphasized that his support for their cause remains unwavering.

The farmers’ march, which had been scheduled to head toward Delhi, was temporarily suspended due to the tense standoff with the police at the Shambhu border. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher confirmed the withdrawal of the ‘Jattha’ for the day after reports of injuries to 17-18 farmers. Pandher also accused the police of misleading the public, asking how a peaceful group of 100 farmers could be considered a security threat. “The Haryana Police is misleading the public. How can a peaceful march of 100 farmers be dangerous for the country?” he questioned. He also criticized the government’s continued blockade of the Shambhu border for the past ten months.

Pandher and other farmer leaders had been demanding the right to march to Delhi to voice their concerns, but police insisted that they would need permission from central authorities to proceed. Despite the confrontation, the farmers remained firm in their resolve, requesting that the government listen to their grievances and end the long-standing issues of farm distress. The ongoing protests and their suspension for the day highlight the continued tensions between the farmers and the authorities over issues of agricultural policies and unfulfilled promises.

ALSO READ: Kejriwal Expresses Concern Over Rising Crime In Delhi, Seeks Intervention From Amit Shah

